Ocean Star fire scare

There were some tense moments earlier thís week at the Ocean Star Seafood Restaurant near 7th Avenue and Weller Street.

Residents in the nearby Asia Condominiums saw smoke pouring from the building the morning of June 12 and called 911.

Eyewitness Liana Woo told the Northwest Asian Weekly, “There were multiple fire engines, police, and other first responders surrounding the streets around the restaurant. Ladders to the roof could be seen, but I did not see any smoke or flames from the restaurant.” She added, “By 8:00 a.m. when I walked by, everything seemed under control. I am relieved that nothing more serious happened.”

The smoke came from an unattended stove that was left on.

Ocean Star reopened for business on June 13.