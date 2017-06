MiMi Globe Goods took home the Baylor Social Innovation Award on May 23, at the 2017 Seattle University Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center (IEC)’s 19th Annual Harriet Stephenson Business Plan Competition.

MiMi Globe Goods, created by Ming-Ming Tung-Edelman, is a nonprofit that helps stay-at-home immigrants by empowering them with skills and equipment to design, create, and market hand-crafted jewelry and accessories.