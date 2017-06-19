Julie Pham on Community Involvement Commission

The mayor and Seattle City Council recently announced the initial 13 appointees selected to serve on the City of Seattle’s new Community Involvement Commission (CIC).

One of the appointees is Julie Pham, co-owner of Nguoi Viet Tay Bac – Northwest Vietnamese News, the founder of Sea Beez, a capacity-building program for Seattle’s ethnic media, and the vice president of Community Engagement and Marketing for the Washington Technology Industry Association.

The CIC will ultimately be comprised of 16 people who will work to ensure that City departments are creating and implementing equitable engagement strategies that lead to more relevant and impactful public participation. They will also provide feedback on the development of City departments’ community involvement plans. All the appointments are subject to City Council confirmation.