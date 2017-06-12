CACA dinner

Seven guests attended the C.A.C.A. Seattle Lodge’s annual dinner on May 21.

This year’s dinner featured Phillip Yin, 2016 candidate for the Washington State Lieutenant Governor, as emcee.

The C.A.C.A. also gave out its Citizens Awards to Harry Shum of Microsoft, fashion designer Luly Yang, and the National Association of Asian American Professionals (NAAAP), Seattle Chapter for their respective contributions and achievements in professional excellency, community services, and advocacy efforts.

Marsha Chien gave the keynote speech. She is the State Assistant Attorney General who was on the team to fight against Trump’s Muslim immigration ban.