Three-hundred-and-thirty people attended the 2017 InterIm CDA Gala on May 20. The organization presented the Bob Santos Leadership in Sustainability Award to Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos for standing up for social justice.

The gala dinner was a Kamayan Feast by Madres Kitchen, served family style, including delicious Filipino dishes such as chicken adobo, sesame short ribs, tofu adobo, and lumpia.

InterIm serves all low-income, immigrant and refugee communities.