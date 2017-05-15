Yoshiko Tokita-Schroder points to herself in a photo of her and her family in the “Unsettled/Resettled: Seattle’s Hunt Hotel” traveling exhibition at Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park. She was born in the Cadillac Hotel, which her parents managed before their forced removal and incarceration during World War II. After release, the Tokitas were one of about 30 families who found support from the Japanese Language School (dubbed the “Hunt Hotel”) in transitioning back to Seattle. The exhibition is on permanent display at the Japanese Community and Cultural Center of Washington.