Peter Kwon recognized for fighting mailbox theft

Peter Kwon and a resident, with a recently installed mailbox.

SeaTac Councilman Peter Kwon was featured on Q13 last month for fighting mail theft. As we first reported in March 2016, Kwon noticed the problem in his community while out on his morning runs.

Residents told him locking mailboxes were too expensive, so Kwon found a local company, EPOCH Design, and asked if they could offer a bulk discount. The company said yes and Kwon bought 30 at a time, then sold it back to his neighbors at no extra cost, and even helped install some.

So far, over 250 mailboxes have been installed and none have been targeted by thieves.

