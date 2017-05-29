New image of Sky Metalwala

Bellevue police released a new age-progressed image on May 13 of Sky Metalwala, a boy who has been missing since 2011. Sky is half Indian and half Caucasian. The image depicts what Sky would look like now, as a 7-year-old.

Sky has been missing since Nov. 6, 2011. His mother reported she had left him in her vehicle after it had run out of gas in Bellevue.

The photo was revealed on May 13 at a missing children’s safety fair in Tumwater. Bellevue’s Chief of Police was present, along with Sky’s father, Solomon Metalwala.

If anyone has any information about the case, call Bellevue Police at (425) 452-7658 or email JMccracken@bellevuewa.gov.