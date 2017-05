The Polyclinic in Seattle recently announced the addition of Dr. Elizabeth Chan to its Cardiology Department.

Chan earned her medical degree from the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, and completed her internal medicine residency at UCLA Medical Center. She completed her cardiology fellowship at the University of Washington Medical Center.

Dr. Chan is located at The Polyclinic Madison Center (904 7th Avenue, Seattle) and can be reached at 206-860-2302 for patient appointments.