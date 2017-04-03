Sonny Nguyen’s new job

Starting April 4, Sonny Nguyen will be serving as the Chinatown International District Public Safety Coordinator. “It’s my dream job to be working with community members and city government to create solutions to public safety in the neighborhood,” said Nguyen, on his Facebook page.

Nguyen is an organizer of API Food Fight Club, a coalition of young, progressive Asian and Pacific Islander American activists.

After a short break, Nguyen says he is coming back refreshed and more energized than ever.

“I’ll be very busy, as I’m also working with the FDA on an LGBTQ community health study on the weekends, so in lieu of congratulatory drinks, please consider making a donation to API Food Fight Club at apifoodfightclub.com,” said Nguyen.