Panel on China

Former governor Gary Locke and Dr. Robert Kapp, chair of the China Committee of the Pacific Council on International Policy, took part in a discussion, “China in 2017: Big issues in a big country,” on April 5 at the Rotary Club of Seattle luncheon.

The discussion was moderated by Nelson Dong, who has been president of the Washington State China Relations Council.

The panelists answered questions on jobs and trade, relations between Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump, North Korea, cybersecurity, and democracy.