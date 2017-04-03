Moriguchi family to receive 2017 Tomodachi Award

The founders and owners of the Uwajimaya grocery store chain will be the Tomodachi Award recipients on March 31. The family has played a significant role in bridging relations between Japan and the Seattle area.

Tomio Moriguchi, Tomoko Moriguchi-Matsuno, and Denise Moriguchi will share a few stories of their family’s history during the 9th Annual Tomodachi Luncheon, the Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington’s fundraising event that helps pay for facility operations, programs, and services.