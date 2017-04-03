Northwest Asian Weekly

Moriguchi family to receive 2017 Tomodachi Award

(From left) Tomoko Moriguchi-Matsuno, Denise Moriguchi, and Tomio Moriguchi at the Jan. 18, 2017 grand opening for Chase bank’s Uwajimaya branch.

The founders and owners of the Uwajimaya grocery store chain will be the Tomodachi Award recipients on March 31. The family has played a significant role in bridging relations between Japan and the Seattle area.

Tomio Moriguchi, Tomoko Moriguchi-Matsuno, and Denise Moriguchi will share a few stories of their family’s history during the 9th Annual Tomodachi Luncheon, the Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington’s fundraising event that helps pay for facility operations, programs, and services.

