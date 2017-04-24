ICHS founder Allen Muramoto to receive Bloom Award

Dr. Allen Muramoto, a key figure in the founding of International Community Health Services (ICHS), will be honored along with Country Doctor Community Health Centers at the annual Bloom Gala on May 6.

“Health care reform faces a huge turmoil,” said ICHS CEO Teresita Batayola. “It is crucial that we continue to remember our driving mission to care for those who most need care. Allen Muramoto and Country Doc embody that driving mission.”

As a student at the University of Washington School of Medicine, Muramoto joined with other student activists in the spring of 1971 to form “Young Asians for Action” to provide free health services for the Asian elderly who lacked access to affordable care. As a result of these efforts, ICHS opened its first clinic in 1973.