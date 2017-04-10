Consul General Omura leaving Seattle

Masahiro Omura is stepping down as Consul General of Japan in Seattle. Omura arrived in the Pacific Northwest in 2013. He told the Northwest Asian Weekly he is leaving his post at the end of April. He will return to Japan before being assigned to his new post — but Omura did not disclose where. Omura said, “I am much encouraged by the close friendship shared between this region and Japan, and I wish to express my deepest gratitude for the generous and passionate support and engagement by so many who have been contributing to this relationship.”