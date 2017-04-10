Northwest Asian Weekly

Advertisement
You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / Consul General Omura leaving Seattle

Consul General Omura leaving Seattle

By Leave a Comment

Catherine Gibson (left) presented Masahiro Omura (right) with the Seattle Rotary Club Flag on Apr. 5 at the Westin Seattle hotel. (Photo by Assunta Ng/NWAW)

Masahiro Omura is stepping down as Consul General of Japan in Seattle. Omura arrived in the Pacific Northwest in 2013. He told the Northwest Asian Weekly he is leaving his post at the end of April. He will return to Japan before being assigned to his new post — but Omura did not disclose where. Omura said, “I am much encouraged by the close friendship shared between this region and Japan, and I wish to express my deepest gratitude for the generous and passionate support and engagement by so many who have been contributing to this relationship.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *