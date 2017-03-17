Police, FBI seek tips, offer reward in shooting of Sikh man

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Police in suburban Seattle and the FBI are asking for the public’s help in the shooting of a Sikh man, who says the gunman told him to go back to his country.

Authorities said on March 9 that they’re offering a $6,000 reward.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the successful resolution of this assault case, with racially motivated actions. The FBI hopes that this reward is an additional incentive for people to come forward with information.

Anyone with information that can help identify this individual is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or the Kent Police tip line at 253-856-5808. Police are investigating the March 3 shooting as a hate crime. The victim was struck in the arm.

Kent Police Cmdr. Jarod Kasner says they haven’t had reports of any similar incidents.

Police and the FBI haven’t identified a suspect, but describe him as a 6-foot-tall white man with a medium build, dark hoodie, dark clothing, and a mask covering the lower part of his face.

A suspect sketch shows the man with thick, dark eyebrows, and brown eyes.

Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and are eligible to receive an additional cash reward of $1,000 if the information given leads to an arrest and charge of the person(s) involved. The FBI’s reward applies to information leading to an arrest.