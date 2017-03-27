Nelson Yong on NBC’s First Dates

Kirkland resident Nelson Young will be featured in an upcoming episode of First Dates on NBC. The series premiere is on April 7.

Yong posted on social media, “You’ll basically get to see me on a real blind date!”

The Chinese American digital brand strategist is a board member of the Seattle Chinatown Development Council (SCIDpda) and he has held former board positions for the Asian Hall of Fame and the Kirkland Chamber of Commerce.

Yong described his ideal future Mrs. Yong as strong, confident, and beautiful. “She’s somewhere out there,” he said.