The Northwest Asian Weekly (NWAW) presented a $3,000 check on Jan. 27 to the daughters of the late Al Sugiyama, to help with his recent memorial service. The community leader died on Jan. 2 after a battle with cancer.

The money came from ads that NWAW donated from Asian Counseling and Referral Service, Chinese Information and Service Center, Seattle Central College, Executive Development Institute, and funds raised by Northwest Asian Weekly.