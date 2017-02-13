Northwest Asian Weekly

Welcome brunch for CAPAW director

From left: Rosie Abriam, former CAPAW director, Courtney Chappell, director, Leslie Moe-Kaiser, co-chair, and Joan Yoshitomi, co-chair. (Photo by Assunta Ng/NWAW)

The Center for Asian American Women (CAPAW) held a welcome brunch in Columbia City on Feb. 4 for its new director, Courtney Chappell.

Chappell was most recently deputy director at the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (WHIAAPI).

Also, as the first Policy & Programs Director at the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum, Chappell spearheaded the organization’s reproductive justice program and developed a multi-pronged action agenda that included lobbying, grassroots organizing, and public education.

Chappell graduated magna cum laude from the American University Washington College of Law.

