Sen. Cantwell meets with Japanese Prime Minister

Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Feb. 10 to discuss strengthening the Japanese-American economic relationship. Cantwell expressed that the two countries would continue their strong alliance and advocated on behalf of Washington state’s farmers, ranchers, and businesses.

Despite Japan being the third largest trading partner with Washington state, farmers and ranchers face significant barriers to selling their products in the Japanese market.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that opening up markets in Japan could grow Washington state exports by 18.7 percent.