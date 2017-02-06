New tiny house villages

In partnership with Nickelsville, SHARE, the City of Seattle, and Seattle Mayor Ed Murray’s Bridging the Gap Initiative, Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) will be opening two new sanctioned encampment sites to help alleviate the homelessness problem.

The first site will be opening in February and is located at 1000 South Myrtle Street in Georgetown. The second site will be opening in April and is located on Nesbit Avenue North in Licton Springs. Volunteers and donors are working on completing 70 tiny houses. Hygiene and kitchen facilities will be on-site, and LIHI staff and case managers will be available to help residents move quickly into housing and access the services that they need.