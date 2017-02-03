Lunar New Year 2017 at Bellevue Square

The Bellevue Collection, Seattle Chinese Culture and Arts Association, Overseas Community Affairs Council Taiwan and the Taiwan Benevolent Association of America, are hosting a Lunar New Year celebration on Feb. 4 from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. at Bellevue Square in Center Court.

The celebration will feature numerous traditional and contemporary cultural demonstrations including martial arts, music, dance, and visual arts. The festival is open to audiences of all ages and includes fun, complimentary activities for all to participate in.

Forty-thousand people attended the inaugural celebration and 47,000 the following year. Over 100 volunteers, high school and college students, and generous sponsors make this event possible.