Crowd listens intently at “welcoming city” meeting

Seattle is officially a Welcoming City, by order of Mayor Ed Murray who signed the executive order in November. It was affirmed by the Seattle City Council on Jan. 30.

The Welcoming City order means Seattle joins a network of other cities that are focused on inclusion and will work to reduce barriers to help immigrants and refugees succeed.

“Seattle is at its best when we work to integrate and support our immigrant and refugee neighbors not isolate and punish them because of their nationality,” said Councilmember M. Lorena González.

She said the “Welcoming City” order also includes the intent to create a Legal Defense Fund for immigrants and refugees.