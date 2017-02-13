Northwest Asian Weekly

Advertisement
You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / Chinese American winners for HBO Visionaries Short Film competition

Chinese American winners for HBO Visionaries Short Film competition

By Leave a Comment

From left: Dinh Thai, Tiffanie Hsu, and Jinyi Shao

From left: Dinh Thai, Tiffanie Hsu, and Jinyi Shao

HBO announced on Jan. 31 the winners of the HBO Asian Pacific American Visionaries. The works of Dinh Thai, Tiffanie Hsu, and Jinyi Shao — who placed first, second, and third, respectively — will make their world premieres at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival in April.

Thai’s “Monday” is the story of a young drug dealer who finds himself struggling with the moral implications of his illicit profession. Hsu’s “Wonderland” explores the lonely and surreal world of a 12-year-old girl whose mother (played by Joan Chen) is a gambling addict. Shao’s “Toenail” finds a career-obsessed yuppie having to care for his ailing father on the eve of his big promotion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *