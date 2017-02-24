AAPIs to rally in Olympia

SEATTLE — More than a thousand Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community members from across Washington State are expected to gather at the Capitol Building in Olympia on Feb. 23 at 10:30 a.m., to hear Gov. Jay Inslee and speak with their legislators about issues of concern to the AAPI community.

AAPI attendees will engage their legislators regarding issues of concern to immigrants and refugees, civil and human rights, voting rights, climate justice, and education funding that will focus on the most vulnerable students and close opportunity gaps.