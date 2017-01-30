Cooking Comics! creators at Kinokuniya

On Jan. 22, Chef Lauren Thompson provided samples of Potato Leek Soup with Brown Butter — which is one of the recipes featured in the book Cooking Comics! illustrated by Tsukuru Anderson.

Thompson is currently the chef-de-cuisine at the renowned Café Juanita in Kirkland. Anderson is an illustrator, artist, and designer who lives in Seattle.

Cooking Comics! is a fully illustrated comic-book-style introduction to the skills you need to master kitchen fundamentals, and make delicious and versatile dishes utilizing those techniques