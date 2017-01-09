Attorney’s poem selected

A poem written by Seattle attorney Dennis Lam has been selected by the Poetry on Buses project to be shared on public buses and online.

A partnership between 4Culture, the City of Seattle Office of Arts and Culture, Sound Transit, King County Metro, King County Wastewater Treatment Division, King County Water and Land Resources Division, and Seattle Public Utilities, Poetry on Buses celebrates local voices.

“Part of my motivation for writing the poem was that I was worried about the local Chinese community not getting enough representation on this project,” said Lam. He also said the poem describes his state of mind when he was younger.