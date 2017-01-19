Ali Lee, organizers, ready prepare for Seattle Womxn’s March

By Staff

SEATTLE – Tens of thousands of women are expected to attend the Womxn’s March on Jan. 21 in Seattle, in solidarity with the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. The event begins at 10 a.m. with rally at Judkins Park and ends at the Seattle Center.

Ali Lee is one of the organizers for the Seattle area — which could be the site of the country’s second largest march. Between 50,000 and 100,000 people are expected.

Planned for the day after the Presidential Inauguration, the event aims to promote women’s solidarity, and the women say Donald Trump supporters are welcome. They’re using the phrase “One Seattle.”

The Womxns March in Seattle is a silent march — to ensure attendees words are not used against them, nor that any one voice is prioritized over the other

After the initial rally, marchers will walk quietly along the route. Attendees are encouraged to bring art and signs, and there will be some ready-made signs available at the rally. Attendees will be encouraged to chant, sing, and shout at the end of the route and into Seattle Center.

The march will begin at 11 a.m. and follow a route through the downtown corridor. Along the route, community advocates and social justice leaders will speak about issues threatened by the incoming Presidential administration, such as the safety and wellbeing of undocumented people, reproductive and LGBTQ rights, combating climate change, and more.

