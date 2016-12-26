Upset Hindus urge Amazon to apologize and withdraw Lord Ganesha skateboards



Upset Hindus are urging Amazon to remove skateboards, bed covers, duvet covers, and bedspreads carrying the images Hindu deity Lord Ganesha — calling it “highly inappropriate.”

In a Dec. 16 statement, President of Universal Society of Hinduism Rajan Zed, said that Lord Ganesha is highly revered in Hinduism and was meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines, and not to put your feet on or touch with your feet or sleep on it.

Zed also wants a formal apology, in addition of removal of the products.