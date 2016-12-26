New hire at Homestead Community Land Trust

Dr. Mari Kim has joined Homestead Community Land Trust as Manager of Philanthropy and Community Engagement. Kim brings to Homestead two decades of commitment to nonprofit service among communities of color and experience in transitional housing.

Her work in nonprofit development follows a distinguished career in higher education. She is responsible for grants, special donor cultivation events, and stewarding a stronger donor base.

“Mari brings her positive energy and considerable drive to Homestead’s mission to promote inclusion and diversity because she believes, as we do, that doing so creates thriving communities,” said Kathleen Hosfeld, Homestead’s executive director.