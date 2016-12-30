Filing fees increase for immigration forms

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) increased application fees on Dec. 23, to apply for citizenship, renew a green card, or have a family member immigrate to the United States.

The fee increase is the first in six years. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the only agency within the DHS that is not funded by taxpayer dollars, said the increases were necessary to keeping the agency afloat and cover the costs of refugees who cannot afford to pay the fees.

“We are mindful of the effect fee increases have on many of the customers we serve,” said USCIS Director León Rodríguez. “That’s why we decided against raising fees as recommended after the fiscal year 2012 and 2014 fee reviews. However, as an agency dependent upon users’ fees to operate, these changes are now necessary to ensure we can continue to serve our customers effectively.”

The I-130 form, which is for U.S. citizens and permanent residents who want to bring their family members into the country, increased from $420 to $535.

Green card renewals increased from $365 to $455.

To see the full new fee schedule, go to uscis.gov/forms/our-fees.