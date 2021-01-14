Post Image

We want to see photos of your Lunar New Year costume!

Attire should be culturally relevant to the Lunar New Year Celebration and photos must be your own.

PEOPLE’S CHOICE:

Winner gets a stuffed ox from one of our sponsors and a highlighted photo in the Northwest Asian Weekly newspaper on Feb. 28.

Adults & children are welcome to participate. Please submit photos below or you can email it directly to info@nwasianweekly.com by Feb. 20. No virtual celebration.

Please enter your full name and a valid email address. You will be receiving a confirmation email when we receive your photo(s).



