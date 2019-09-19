2019 Entrepreneurs of the Year: Tien Ha, James Wong, Barley Le, Hao Lam, Mei Young, Dr. Xiao Ming, the Pham family of Pho Bac Restaurant, Tim Lee, Andy Yip, and Yen Lam
API Entrepreneurs Roundtable — “What Asian-American entrepreneurs are afraid to ask — And how it stops them from succeeding”
Friday, October 25, 2019
11 a.m.– 2:30 p.m.
China Harbor Restaurant
2040 Westlake Ave., Seattle
Moderator
Leslie Lum
Bellevue College Business Professor
Program
11 a.m. — Networking
11:45 a.m. — Lunch
12–1:45 p.m. — Program
1:45–2:30 p.m. — Networking
- $90/person before Oct. 15
- $100/person after Oct. 15
- $50/student
- Walk-ins $110
- Tickets at https://apientrepreneurs.bpt.me
Space is limited. To reserve seats, call us at 206/223-0623
or send a check to:
Northwest Asian Weekly/Seattle Chinese Post
Attn: Lunch
P O Box. 3468
Seattle, WA 98114
Gold Sponsors: Elaine Wong, Milan Fashion, Friends of Dr. Xiao Ming
Silver Sponsors: M.Y. International Real Estate, Best in Education, Yen Lam, Newcastle China Creek LLC
More info, contact us at john@nwasianweekly.com.
Or submit your questions using the contact form below: