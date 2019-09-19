Northwest Asian Weekly

2019 Entrepreneurs of the Year: Tien Ha, James Wong, Barley Le, Hao Lam, Mei Young, Dr. Xiao Ming, the Pham family of Pho Bac Restaurant, Tim Lee, Andy Yip, and Yen Lam

API Entrepreneurs Roundtable — “What Asian-American entrepreneurs are afraid to ask — And how it stops them from succeeding”

Friday, October 25, 2019
11 a.m.– 2:30 p.m.
China Harbor Restaurant
2040 Westlake Ave., Seattle

Moderator
Leslie Lum
Bellevue College Business Professor

Program
11 a.m. — Networking
11:45 a.m. — Lunch
12–1:45 p.m. — Program
1:45–2:30 p.m. — Networking

Space is limited. To reserve seats, call us at 206/223-0623
or send a check to:
Northwest Asian Weekly/Seattle Chinese Post
Attn: Lunch
P O Box. 3468
Seattle, WA 98114

Gold Sponsors: Elaine Wong, Milan Fashion, Friends of Dr. Xiao Ming

     

Silver Sponsors: M.Y. International Real Estate, Best in Education, Yen Lam, Newcastle China Creek LLC

More info, contact us at john@nwasianweekly.com.

Or submit your questions using the contact form below: