Classifieds

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001495, Professional Services for the Regional Wastewater Services Plan Update; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on October 29, 2025.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $6,900,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $10,000,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Samol Hefley, shefley@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-6195

KC001381 OPENS: 11/6/2025

Consulting Roster for Enterprise Resource Planning System

KC001515 OPENS: 10/22/2025

Diesel Particulate Filter with Catalyst Cleaning, Repair and Inspection

KC001245 OPENS: 10/29/2025

Mass Notification Alert System

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001506, 2023 NEW GUARDRAIL PROJECT; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 10/21/25. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.

There is a Mandatory Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Goal: 0%.

There is a Training Goal: 0 hours.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

This project provides for the improvement of various roadways in King County by installing new guardrail, guardrail anchors, guardrail reflectors, and other work.

Estimated contract price: $633,925

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001500, ASPHALT PAVING AND CONCRETE WORK ORDER; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on OCTOBER 16, 2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 03 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

This work primarily involves asphalt paving repair and improvement work on the King County Parks Regional Trail System and parking lot facilities.

Estimated contract price: $2,000,000.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001518, MURRAY PUMP STATION EAST FORCE MAIN REHABILITATION PHASE 2; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on OCTOBER 21, 2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 12% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

The purpose of this project is to rehabilitate the east force main of the Murray Pump Station, approximately 350 feet of 27-inch bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe (CCP) and install two vacuum relief valve assemblies. The work includes but is not limited to installation of a below grade precast concrete structure to house the relief valve assembly, installation of a 2nd assembly within the Murray Pump Station equipment room, sewer diversion to the west force main during rehabilitation, and restoration of concrete panels along Beach Dr SW, and all other work required in the Contract documents.

Estimated contract price: $2,966,000.00

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 for details

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

Sedro-Woolley Housing

Authority (SWHA)

Landscape Maintenance Contract

PROPOSAL DUE DATE: OCTOBER 16, 2025

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

KCHA is soliciting bids on behalf of Sedro-Woolley Housing

Authority for Landscape Maintenance for Hillsview

Apartments, Cedar Grove I, II and II. Women and Minority

owned companies are strongly encouraged to submit

proposals. Proposals are due by 2:00 p.m. on Thursday,

October 16, 2025. Proposals are available at

kcha.org/business/construction/open or via

email @ MichelleP@KCHA.org September 25, 2025.

KCHA is soliciting bids for Asbestos & Lead Abatement

Services for commercial and residential apartment

properties located throughout King, Thurston and

Skagit Counties. Women and Minority owned companies

are strongly encouraged to submit proposals.

Proposals are due Thursday, August 8, 2024, by 2 PM.

Proposals are available at kcha.org/business/open or via

email Thursday, July 18, 2024. Contact Danielle Munroe,

Management Analyst at KCHA (206) 574-1200

or Daniellem@kcha.org

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001510, Work Order Multidisciplinary Architectural & Engineering Services for Facilities Management Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on October 23, 2025.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractor and Supplier (SCS) firms on this contract.

Total Estimated Price: $2,000,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Jennifer Haegele, jhaegele@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-5716

KC001477 OPENS: 10/13/2025

ITB-Oil Sampling and Related Supplies

KC001461 OPENS: 1/1/2026

Centralized 911 and Radio Voice / Data Logging Recorder

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001512, BOISE X CONNECTION #3055A BRIDGE REPLACEMENT; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on OCTOBER 14, 2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.

There is a Mandatory Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Goal: 18%.

There is a Training Goal: 400 hours.

There is a Mandatory Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Goal: 18%.

There is a Training Goal: 400 hours.

This project provides for the improvement of Boise X Connection #3055A Bridge on SE Mud Mountain Road in King County by clearing and grubbing; installing erosion control measures; cofferdams, stream diversion pipe and dewatering system; constructing bridge and walls, removal of structures and obstructions; roadway excavation including haul; removal of existing bridge and wingwall; installing shoring; construction of geosynthetic reinforced soil wall; placement of streambed materials; precast bridge construction with UHPC shear keys; surfacing with crushed surfacing base course; paving with hot mix asphalt; installing beam guardrail; stream channel and site restoration; project temporary traffic control, and other work.

Estimated contract price: $4,061,000

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001488, Big Finn Field Fence and Dugout Replacement; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 10/09/2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section for details.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

This project provides for the improvement of Big Finn Hill Park Field 4 in King County by replacing ball field fencing and two (2) dugouts, installing new warning track, mow strips, outfield fence fabric, scoreboard, foul poles, ADA sidewalk improvement, and other work.

Estimated contract price: $515,000.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001501, Work Order Transit Planning and Conceptual Design Services for Metro Transit Department; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on October 21, 2025.

This contract is funded by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 15% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

King County intends to award two contracts from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000 (each)

This Contract is subject to the appropriations of the State of Washington.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311

KC001265 OPENS: 10/23/2025

RFP-Civil Matter and Case Management System

Pre-Submittal Conference: Tuesday, 9/23 at 10:00 AM via the link provided in the solicitation

BID DUE DATE: 10/08/25

BID DUE TIME: 1:00 PM

Request for Bids

KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Newport Fire Alarm System Replacement project located in Bellevue, WA. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001494, FIFTEEN MILE CREEK BRIDGE #493C REPLACEMENT; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on OCTOBER 7, 2025 Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.

There is a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Goal: 17%.

There is a Training Goal: 400 hours.

There is a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Goal: 17%.

There is a Training Goal: 400 hours.

This project provides for the replacement of Fifteen Mile Creek Bridge #493C located on SE May Valley Road crossing Fifteen Mile Creek in King County by clearing and grubbing, grading, gravel borrow, drainage, removing the existing bridge, constructing drilled shaft and concrete cap and wall foundation, furnishing and placing precast voided slab units with Ultra High Performance Concrete (UHPC) shear key, polyester concrete overlay, tree protection, invasive species removal, erosion control, surfacing with crushed surfacing, paving with hot mix asphalt, bridge rail, beam rail guardrail, temporary traffic control, large woody placements, and other work.

Estimated contract price: $4,002,400

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001485, Construction Management Services for Bow Lake South Processing Area and SW Shoreline Transfer Station Dust Control Projects; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on October 8, 2025.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price: $440,832.86

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873

KC001491 OPENS: 9/26/25

First Aid Kits, Emergency Preparedness and Related Items

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001508, Work Order Hydrologic, Hydraulic, and Geomorphological Services for Water and Land Resources Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on October 7, 2025.

There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractor and Supplier (SCS) firms on this contract.

King County intends to award two contracts from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $500,000 (each)

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873