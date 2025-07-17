Seattle man charged with murder after deadly arson fire

Prosecutors in King County have charged a 25-year-old Seattle man with first-degree murder and second-degree arson after he was accused of setting two fires in the city’s Wallingford neighborhood, one of which led to the death of a 72-year-old woman.

Letian Shi, who’s Asian, is being held on $4 million bail following his arrest last week. Authorities say he set fire to a front porch in the early morning hours of June 4, which quickly spread through the home of Susan Lisette Klee, who lived alone. Firefighters found Klee unconscious near her back door—she died two days later at Harborview Medical Center from oxygen deprivation.

“These facts demonstrate the defendant’s callous disregard for the physical safety of others,”

Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Thomas C. O’Ban wrote in a court filing requesting continued high bail.

Two fires in less than an hour

The first fire was reported just after midnight at Sun Bear Park, where a passerby used a garden hose to put out a pile of burning debris. Less than an hour later, multiple neighbors called 911 about a house fire on Sunnyside Avenue North.

By the time fire crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed. Firefighters entered from the back and located Klee about 10 feet from the back door. She was pulled from the home and rushed to the hospital but later died from her injuries.

Surveillance footage, transaction trail tie suspect to scene

Detectives reviewed security footage from nearby homes and businesses. Around 12:45 a.m., a man in dark clothing carrying a beverage container was seen walking away from Klee’s porch seconds after a flash of light—believed to be the ignition point—lit up the frame. The man matched Shi’s appearance, police said.

Just over an hour earlier, a man matching Shi’s description was caught on camera ordering food at Dick’s drive-in. Payment records showed a Mastercard belonging to Letian Shi was used to pay for the order.

Police later located Shi’s vehicle parked behind his residence, about a mile from the crime scene. He lives in a group home operated by a local church that houses university students.

Additional surveillance shows the suspect walking through the University of Washington campus shortly after 1:20 a.m.—around the same time emergency crews were responding to the fire. The man pauses briefly and appears to glance back toward the glow in the sky before walking out of view.

Witness recalls earlier encounter with suspect

A neighbor told detectives that about two weeks before the fire, they saw Klee in what appeared to be a tense conversation with a man matching Shi’s appearance. The neighbor later identified him from a LinkedIn profile as the same person they saw outside Klee’s home.

When questioned by police, Shi denied involvement in either fire and claimed he had never been to Dick’s drive-in, despite video and transaction records placing him there. He also said he didn’t own a Mastercard.

Shi, who has no known criminal history, remains in custody. Prosecutors say the evidence points to a “serious and deliberate act” and argue he poses both a public safety threat and flight risk.