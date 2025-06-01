Classifieds

Public notice

The King County Housing Authority (KCHA) announces the availability of its proposed Amendment 1 to its adopted 2025 Moving to Work (MTW) Plan.

Moving to Work is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program, which allows select housing authorities to establish local programs and policies in order to (1) increase the housing choices of low-income families, (2) help residents achieve economic independence, and (3) increase the cost-effectiveness of federal housing programs. As an MTW agency, KCHA develops and shares an annual plan which outlines and identifies proposed changes to policies and programs that KCHA may undertake in 2025. The proposed Amendment 1 includes updates to the adopted Plan.

A copy of the proposed amendment will be available for review beginning June 2, 2025, at: https://www.kcha.org/about/news/mtw or upon request by contacting mtw@kcha.org or 206-574-4285. Written comments may also be submitted by mail to the following address:

KCHA Attn: MTW Plan Comments, 600 Andover Park W., Tukwila, WA, 98188. All comments should be received by July 1, 2025.

KCHA will hold a Public Hearing to review and receive comments on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 6:00 PM at the Seola Gardens Community Center, located at 11215 5th Ave. SW, Seattle, WA 98146. Attendees also have the option to participate virtually, on the meeting platform, Zoom. Those attending virtually may connect to the meeting at the following web address: https://qrco.de/bg2T9h.

REQUEST FOR BIDS

BID DUE DATE: 06/25/25

BID DUE TIME: 1:00PM

KCHA will accept submittals from Qualified Consultants for Physical Capital Needs Assessment Services This is an on‐call term contract for projects that may occur throughout the King County area. RFQ documents can be downloaded from our website: https://www.kcha.org/business/professional/open

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001444, Work Order Multidisciplinary Architectural & Engineering Services for Facilities Management Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on July 9, 2025.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractor and Supplier (SCS) firms on this contract.

King County intends to award one contract from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $2,000,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Jennifer Haegele, jhaegele@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-5716

King County Housing Authority (KCHA)

Civil Site Work Services Contract

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

PROPOSAL DUE DATE: June 12, 2025

KCHA is soliciting bids for Civil Site Work Services for commercial and residential apartment properties located throughout King, Thurston and Skagit Counties. Women and Minority owned companies are strongly encouraged to submit proposals. Proposals are due Thursday, June 12, 2025, by 2 PM. Proposals are available at kcha.org/business/open or via email Thursday, May 22, 2025. Contact Danielle Munroe, Management Analyst at KCHA (206) 574-1200 or Daniellem@kcha.org

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001428, MECHANICAL CONSTRUCTION WORK ORDER 2025-2026; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on JUNE 10, 2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 12% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

The purpose of the contract is for construction, repairs, modifications, replacements, alterations, replacements, improvements and/or safety improvements for Mechanical systems and related equipment at various King County Wastewater Treatment Division facilities.

Estimated contract price: $4,000,000

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001432, 2025 BITUMINOUS SURFACE TREATMENT; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on JUNE 3, 2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

This project improves the 21.38 miles of roadway in the unincorporated King County. The work includes removing the plastic traffic marking, applying the Bituminous Surface Treatment (BST) and more per the specifications in the bid.

Estimated contract price: $2,092,864.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001434, URGENT WASTEWATER SYSTEM REPAIRS; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 06/02/2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 20% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA): A MCWA applies to this contract.

Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Requirement: 20% of the total Apprentice Labor Hours worked during the contract.

Priority Hire Journey Level Requirement: 15% of the total Journey Labor Hours worked during the contract.

The work of this Contract includes: (1) Exploratory excavation, (2) Major and minor piping system repairs, modifications, and relocations in conveyance system infrastructure, including underground and above-ground conveyance system infrastructure, as well as regulator and pump stations, (3) Repair or replace a variety of piping systems, including, but not limited to HDPE, PVC, ductile iron, concrete, steel, cast iron, copper, and PEX, (4) Repair or replacement of large diameter pipe in excess of 48” within 24-hour notice, (5) Restoring and repairing disturbed mechanical and electrical assemblies, (6) Provide required documentation.

Estimated contract price: $8,500,000

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

Submittals will be received for KC001449, RFI-MDCSO Effluent Conveyance & Outfall / Influent Conveyance; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, until 1:30 pm on June 10, 2025.

Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) is requesting industry and market information, insight, and knowledge on its upcoming MDCSO Effluent Conveyance & Outfall / Influent Conveyance projects. Responses are intended solely to inform the County’s submission of an application to the Capital Projects Advisory Review Board (CPARB) Project Review Committee (PRC) and future development of a solicitation.

Respondents an opportunity to receive an overview of the project, and provide feedback on the following items:

1. Construction Package Scope of Work

2. Heavy Civil Authority

3. Alternative Subcontract Packaging

4. Risk Considerations

5. Other Considerations & Industry Recommendations

Project Location: Lower Duwamish River, King County, Seattle, WA.

Project Background: WTD is planning the construction of a new treatment station to handle overflows, up to 240 MGs, before they are discharged to the Duwamish River. The Effluent Conveyance and Outfall and Influent Conveyance projects will connect to the future treatment station.

Construction Estimate: Effluent Conveyance and Outfall estimated at $51 to $202 Million, Influent Conveyance estimated at $112 to $448 Million.

Potential Funding Sources: King County and potentially WIFIA, and EPA SRF. Specific funding

sources will be determined as the projects evolve.

Prospective respondents can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Jenny Sebero, jsebero@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-5738