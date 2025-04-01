Classifieds

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001095 OPENS: 7/8/2025

RFP Aluminum Catamaran Research Vessel

Pre-Submittal Conference: Wednesday, 4/23/2025 at 10:00 AM via the link provided in the solicitation

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001396, RAPIDRIDE I LINE BUS RAPID TRANSIT IMPROVEMENTS; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on APRIL 28, 2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

The Work under this Contract includes improvements to King County Metro Route 160 by installing RapidRide Stations in the jurisdictions of the City of Renton, City of Kent, and City of Auburn. The Work also includes modifications of roadways, signals, utilities, and channelization to facilitate bus movements as further defined in the Contract Documents.

Estimated contract price: $73,000,000

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details.

There is a 20% minimum Small Business Enterprise (SBE) Requirement on this contract.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

A Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA) applies to this contract.

Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Requirement: 25% of the total Apprentice Labor Hours worked during the contract.

Priority Hire Journey Level Requirement: 17% of the total Journey Labor Hours worked during the contract.

This AGREEMENT is subject to the appropriations of the State of Washington.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in

response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001363 OPENS: 4/14/25

Back Up Passenger Only Ferry Service

KC001409 OPENS: 3/31/2025

Supply and Delivery of Upholstery Materials & Supplies, Including Branded Vinyl

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Proposals will be received for KC001387, GC/CM Services for South Treatment Plant (STP) Influent Pump Station Upgrades; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, until 12:00 PM on May 8, 2025. Late proposals will not be accepted.

The County intends to procure a general contractor/construction manager team to provide services for this project.

Scope: The STP Influent Pump Station Project focuses on improvements to the Influent Pump Station, specifically repairing and replacing aging infrastructure and improving seismic resiliency. These improvements are critical to the ongoing reliability and energy efficiency of the raw sewage pumping process, the division channel operation and reliability, and the long-term seismic resiliency of the Influent Pump Station.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1 (preconstruction): $1.1M

Total Estimated Price for Phase 2 (construction): $18.3M

Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA): A MCWA applies to this contract.

Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Requirement: 27% of the total Apprentice Labor Hours worked during the contract.

Priority Hire Journey Level Requirement: 18% of the total Journey Labor Hours worked during the contract.

There is a Voluntary Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Goal: 10% of the Contract Price.

There is a Voluntary Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) Goal: 6% of the Contract Price.

This project is anticipated to be funded in part by the United States Environmental Protection Agency through Water Infrastructure Financing and Innovation Act (WIFIA), and subject to certain federally mandated contract provisions.

In accordance with EPA’s policy on the utilization of socially and economically disadvantaged individuals and disadvantaged business enterprises in procurement, where subconsulting opportunities are available the Contractor shall make good faith efforts to ensure to the fullest extent possible that it subcontracts with Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. The applicable MBE/WBE fair share objectives/goals negotiated with EPA by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises are 10% MBE and 6% WBE. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001376 OPENS: 04/8/2025

RFP-Auditing Services – Major Enterprise Funds

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

Responses will be received for KC001406, MDCSO Wet Weather Treatment Station (WWTS) and Effluent Conveyance and Outfall; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, until 1:30 pm on April 8, 2025.

Wastewater Treatment Division is requesting industry and market information, insight, and knowledge on its upcoming MDCSO WWTS and Effluent Conveyance and Outfall. Responses are intended solely to inform the County’s submission of an application to the Capital Projects Advisory Review Board (CPARB) Project Review Committee (PRC) and future development of a solicitation.

The County is providing Respondents an opportunity to receive an overview of the project, and provide feedback on the following items:

1. Construction Package Scope of Work

2. Heavy Civil Authority and Alternative Subcontracting

3. Alternative Subcontract Packages

4. Schedule and Risk Management

5. Other Considerations and Industry Recommendations

Project Location: Lower Duwamish River, King County, Seattle, WA

Project Background: The WWTS component will include the construction of a new treatment station that will treat CSO flows before they are discharged to waterways. The WWTS will be sized to handle a portion of the CSO overflows, up to 240 MGD.

Construction Estimate: $600 million up to $2.3 billion.

Potential Funding Sources: King County and potentially WIFIA, and EPA SRF. Specific funding sources will be determined as the projects evolve.

Prospective respondents can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Jenny Sebero, jsebero@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-5738

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001389, Programmatic Work Order Construction Management Services for Wastewater Treatment Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on April 15, 2025.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price: $25,000,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Samol Hefley, shefley@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-6195