Classifieds

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001379, Work Order Bridge and Trestle Programmatic Engineering Services for Parks Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on March 31, 2025.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

King County intends to award two contracts from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $3,000,000 (each) Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001382, Construction Management Services for the Dutchman Road Revetment Repair Project; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on March 28, 2025.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price: $564,626.00

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Jenny Sebero, jsebero@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-5738

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001368, Economy and Climate Equity ADA Ramps; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 03/13/2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 03 for details.

There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 18% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

Scope: Improvements of ADA pedestrian facilities Metro Transit RapidRide “H” Line corridor. Clearing, grubbing, removing structures and obstructions, roadway excavation, asphalt work, adjusting utility boxes, placing-compacting base course, constructing cement concrete curb ramps with transitions, pavement markings, and traffic signal modifications.

Estimated contract price: $582,000.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001298 OPENS: 3/14/25

RFP-Collection Services

KC001338 OPENS: 3/6/25

RFP-Audience Research and Outreach

KC001357 OPENS: 3/18/2025

Real Estate Appraisal and Consulting Services

KC001384 OPENS: 3/17/2025

RFP-Strategic Communication Support for Civic Campus Initiative

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001372, Program Management Owner Advisor Services for West Point Facilities Program; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on March 25, 2025.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $6,000,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $40,000,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Corinne Easter, corinne.easter@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-8556

BID DUE DATE: 03/19/25

BID DUE TIME: 1:00 PM

REQUEST FOR BIDS

KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Yardley Arms Fire Alarm System Replacement project located in Burien,WA. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Informational Open House: Upcoming Contracting Opportunities – King County Wastewater Treatment Division

King County Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) is hosting a virtual Informational Open House for interested firms to hear information about some of our upcoming projects and events. To encourage early teaming arrangements, we hope interested firms attend. For additional event details, visit WTD’s Upcoming Contract Opportunities page.

Event Date/Time: March 4, 2025, at 1:00 PM (PST)

Duration: Approx. 30 minutes MS Teams Meeting Link (Registration is required): https://tinyurl.com/WTDOpenHouse-03042025

Once registered, you will receive an email confirmation that will include the meeting link with the option to save a meeting reminder on your calendar.

A brief description of events at this Open House are:

In-Person Networking Event: You won’t want to miss this in-person event! King County Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) will be hosting a networking opportunity for prime contractors and consultants and small, women and/or minority owned firms to connect on upcoming projects. Additionally, WTD along with other King County agencies such as Solid Waste, Metro, Parks and others will be there to discuss upcoming projects. Networking Event will be held on April 21.

Project Updates: We will be providing schedule updates on some of our collaborative delivery projects as well as a number of upcoming construction, consulting and work order contracts.

King County Housing Authority (KCHA)

Fire Restoration at Ballinger Commons

BID DUE DATE: 04/03/25 at 1:00 PM

REQUEST FOR BIDS

King County Housing Authority (KCHA) is seeking qualified contractors interested in submitting Bids for Fire Restoration at Ballinger Commons. Work consists of fire restoration including, but is not limited to, supervision, labor, materials, supplies, equipment, services, MEP permits, engineering, and the manufacture and fabrication of components, performed, furnished, or provided in accordance with the Contract Documents. The property is located at 2405 N 202nd Pl, Shoreline. There is a pre-bid meeting at the property on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Bid packets are available for download on KCHA’s website at http://www.kcha.org/business/construction/open/. For questions, please contact Michelle via email at MichelleJ@kcha.org. Sealed Bid. Estimate $441,306

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001383, Work Order Environmental Engineering Services for Airport Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on March 20, 2025.

There is a 12% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractor and Supplier (SCS) firms on this contract.

King County intends to award one contract from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873

REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

Submittals will be received for KC001388, REQUEST FOR INFORMATION – DIVISION WIDE OFFSITE COMMUNICATION AND CONTROLS UPGRADE; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on April 4, 2025. Late submittals will not be accepted.

Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) is requesting to receive industry and/or market information, insight, and knowledge on its upcoming Division Wide Offsite Communication and Controls Upgrade. Responses are intended solely to inform the future development of a solicitation.

The County is providing Respondents an opportunity to receive an overview of the project, and provide feedback on the following items:

1. Contracting Package/Contract Size

2. Delivery Methods

3. Capacity to Perform

Project Location: Multiple offsite facility sites throughout King County, WA. King County is currently planning to bundle the projects into approximately ten packages, each package has approximately 6 to 8 facilities.

Project Background: This program will replace obsolete level controls and communications equipment at Pump Stations (PS), Regulator Stations (RS), and Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) facilities located throughout the service area.

Construction Estimate: $190,992,000.

Target Schedule: The estimated project delivery duration is 120 months (10 years) from the date of Notice to Proceed.

Potential Funding Sources: King County

Prospective Respondents can view more details at:

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Melissa Jordan, mejordan@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-4005