Classifieds

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001297, Professional Services for Metro Transit Project Control; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on January 6, 2025.

This contract is funded by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 10% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $550,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $1,150,000

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311

KC001324 OPENS: 12/12/2024

ITB – Acceptance of Non-Hazardous Fill

Sealed bids will be received for KC001321, HEALTH THROUGH HOUSING KIRKLAND PERMANENT SUPPORTIVE HOUSING RENOVATION; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on 12/19/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 18% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA): A MCWA applies to this contract.

Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Requirement: 27% of the total Apprentice Labor Hours worked during the contract.

Priority Hire Journey Level Requirement: 18% of the total Journey Labor Hours worked during the contract.

The project consists of renovation through the existing building to create a Permanent Supporting Housing site, to be constructed in phases to allow initial partial occupancy under a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy. Building includes a basement and 4 stories above grade. Work on the contract includes but is not limited to reconfiguration of support and laundry areas, conversion of sleeping units into dwelling units with kitchenettes, new accessible units and exterior shelter, paint striping, and revisions to fire protection systems, HVAC, plumbing, electrical and all other work as detailed in Contract documents.

Estimated contract price: $12,801,337

Pre-Bid and Mandatory Site Tour(s): Please see Section 00 10 00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KC001323 OPENS: 12/10/2024

Services for Overhead Catenary System & Traction Power Substation

Pre-Submittal Conference: Tuesday, 11/19/2024 at 2:00 PM PST via the link provided in the solicitation.

KC001309 OPENS: 12/10/24

RFP-Web Accessibility Expert

KC001320 OPENS: 12/17/24

ITB Pre-cast Concrete Trench Boxes

KC001315 OPENS: 12/11/2024

RFP-State Government Relations Advocacy-Civil and Criminal Legal System Focus

KC001305 OPENS: 1/24/2025

Centralized 911 and Radio Voice/ Data Logging Recorder

Sealed bids will be received for KC001312, DOCKTON MOORAGE RENOVATION PHASE 2; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 12/05/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 12% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

This project provides for the improvement of the moorage facilities and boat launch ramp floats located in Dockton Park. The improvements consist of maintenance and repair, including removing 40 timber piles, installing 40 steel piles, replacing the existing breakwater pier, installing finger piers, replacing the existing boat launch floats, and other work as required by the Contract Documents.

Estimated contract price: $4,976,000

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section Invitation to Bid for details.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KC001314 OPENS: 12/03/2024

ARE and LEER Truck Canopies

KC001177 OPENS: 11/25/24

Interpreter Scheduling and Management Solution

KC001262 OPENS: 11/26/24

Training Assistance for Clients with Criminal Convictions

King County Metro Transit is holding an Open House event to preview consulting and construction opportunities on its upcoming Fixed Assets State of Good Repair (SGR) program. This multi-year program focuses on the replacement and renewal of Metro system assets to maintain level of service and safety to its ridership and community and includes planned improvements at transit maintenance bases and route facilities including the trolley system.

The program includes two major packages. The first package includes more than a dozen anticipated projects including upgrades to site infrastructure, systems, and facilities, and equipment refurbishment and replacement at maintenance bases and other locations supported by the following contracts.

· Architectural/Engineering contract.

· General Contractor/Construction Manager (GC/CM) contract.

· Bus and vehicle lift supply contract.

All three of these contracts are expected to begin procurement soon.

The second package will focus on electrical and infrastructure refurbishments of power supply facilities primarily for the trolley system and is expected to be delivered by means of a Progressive Design Build contract to be procured in 2026.

The open house will provide interested parties with an opportunity to receive an overview of these opportunities. King County is also interested in providing expanded opportunities for teaming among small and large firms and will provide time and space for networking among firms to explore teaming opportunities.

The open house will be held November 21st from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Tabor 100, 7100 Fort Dent Way #100, Tukwila, WA 98188. Virtual attendance for the event is available.

For more information, visit: https://kingcountymetro.blog/2024/09/24/september-2024-update-metros-fixed-assets-state-of-good-repair-program

ADVANCE NOTICE OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

King County Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) plans to issue an Advertisement for Request for Proposals (RFP) in approximately January/February 2025 for the General Contractor/Construction Manager (GC/CM) Services for South Treatment Plant (STP) Pump Building Seismic Upgrades, Raw Sewage Pump Replacement, and Division Channel Recoating project. Project scope includes: STP Division Channel Recoating to recoat entire division channel just east of South Plant Influent Pump Station (IPS); Raw Sewage Pump #3 Replacement to replace the existing pump, variable frequency drive, motor control center, and associated piping; and IPS Seismic Upgrades to improve the seismic resiliency of the IPS by replacing the high roof and north wall, applying fiber reinforced polymer on several columns and walls, and architectural upgrades. Estimated project cost is approximately $22.8M.

The project intends to be delivered via General Contractor/Construction Manager (GC/CM), pending CPARB-PRC approval. For additional project details, join us for our Upcoming Virtual Open House on December 12, 2024, and visit WTD’s Upcoming Contract Opportunities page.

Once the Advertisement for Request for Proposals is advertised, prospective proposers can find the complete solicitation details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations. No further project details are available at this time.

KC001252 OPENS: 11/27/2024

RFP-Travel Management Services

Proposals will be received for KC001274, Work Order Multidisciplinary Architectural & Engineering Services for Facilities Management Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on January 6, 2025.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price: $2,000,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Corinne Easter, corinne.easter@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-8556

Sealed bids will be received for KC001273, 2023 BRIDGE RAILING UPGRADES; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 11/19/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

Improvement of various bridges in King County by removing existing bridge railings and installing new bridge rail, guardrail, guardrail anchors, end terminal section, transition section, bridge deck reinforcement, beam guardrail reflectors, grinding stumps, installing mailbox supports and other work.

Estimated contract price: $887,080 (Base Bid), $114,352 (Alternate #1).

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

BID DUE DATE: 11/26/24

BID DUE TIME: 1:00 PM

REQUEST FOR BIDS

KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Cedar Grove 2, Bldg. C, Roof project located in Sedro Woolley, WA 98284. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website:

www.kcha.org/business/construction/open

Proposals will be received for KC001269, WLFL5 Issaquah Creek Capital Investment Strategy; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on December 4, 2024.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price: $665,064.00 Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873

Proposals will be received for KC001300, Work Order A&E Services for Major Improvement, Repair, and Maintenance of Solid Waste Closed Landfills; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on December 11, 2024.

There is a 20% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractor and Supplier (SCS) firms on this contract.

Total Estimated Price: $2,500,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Corinne Easter, corinne.easter@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-8556

Request for Proposals

The King County Housing Authority (KCHA) is issuing a competitive Request for Proposals (RFP) for a qualified organization to provide resident services programs in King County. To submit an application, view the RFPs on our website: King County Housing Authority > Business > Professional Services > Open Requests. Applications due on November 15, 2024 at 2:00 PM PT.

Sealed bids will be received for KC001290, South Annex Base Demolition; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on November 21, 2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid, Section 00 10 00 for details.

The Work under this Contract consists of demolition and removal of King County Metro’s South Base Annex. Work is defined by the Contract Documents and includes, but is not limited to, the following: securing the site; installing Temporary Erosion and Sediment Control (TESC) measures; capping or removing existing utilities; completing and submitting a Deconstruction and Salvage Assessment; demolishing existing structures and obstructions; salvaging and sorting recyclable materials to divert from landfills; removing trees; salvaging and stockpiling large woody debris; and chipping and stockpiling the remainder of the tree debris.

Estimated contract price: $1,900,000

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

Sealed bids will be received for KC001135, CIVIL AND STRUCTURAL WORK ORDER; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 11/13/24. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

The scope of work includes: (1) Demolition. (2) Metal Fabrication – shop and limited field fabrication and installation of metal structures. (3) Concrete – field fabrication of structures. (4) Flexible Pavement such as HMA. (5) Monitoring Well Decommissioning and Redevelopment. (6) Site work including clearing, trenching, paving, fence, and gate installation. (7) Tenant improvement such as doorway and windows, glazing, brick and mortar, carpentry, flooring. (8) Material reclaiming and recycling. (9) Structure erection.

Not-To-Exceed contract price: $1,000,000

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KC001310 OPENS: 11/15/2024

Tree Removal Services

BID DUE DATE: 11/20/24

BID DUE TIME: 1:00 PM

REQUEST FOR BIDS

KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the 600 Building Bathroom Remodel project located in Tukwila, WA. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construc tion/open

Sealed bids will be received for KC001260, ELECTRICAL SERVICES WORK ORDER; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59PM on NOVEMBER 12, 2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Perform on-call repair, and minor improvement work on southern King County facilities, primarily associated with Solid Waste Division’s site electrical systems through work orders. These sites include but are not limited to: Bow Lake Recycling & Transfer Station, Enumclaw Recycling & Transfer Station, Algona & Renton Transfer Stations, Cedar Falls Drop Box and Cedar Hills Landfill.

Estimated contract price: $1,000,000.00.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KC001282 OPENS:11/06/2024

Sodium Bisulfite Solution

Proposals will be received for KC001279, Work Order Multidisplinary Engineering Services for Wastewater Treatment Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on November 14, 2024.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

King County intends to award two contracts from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $2,000,000 (each)

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Samol Hefley, shefley@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-6195

KC001280 OPENS: 11/19/2024

Geosynthetic and Erosion Control Materials (Pool Bid)

KC001296 OPENS: 11/06/2024

RFP-On-Call Environmental Hazard Services

KC001302 OPENS:10/31/24

Asphaltic Concrete and Emulsion (Cationic & Anionic) Services

KC001291 OPENS: 10/21/24

ITB – Lumber and Plywood