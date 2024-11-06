Washington Supreme Court race too close to call: Mungia trails Larson by narrow margin

In the race for Washington Supreme Court Justice, Position 2, Sal Mungia is trailing his opponent Dave Larson by a narrow margin. With 1,115,134 votes (49.73%), Mungia is just behind Larson, who has garnered 1,116,230 votes (49.78%) as of the latest tally.

The race remains exceptionally tight, with only a difference of approximately 1,096 votes separating the two candidates. Additionally, a small portion of the vote, 11,091 (0.49%), has been cast for write-in candidates.

As counting continues in some counties, the final outcome remains uncertain, and further updates will be provided as more results are tallied in the coming days

Below is a snapshot of AAPI candidates who are winning.

*Election results are certified by each county on November 26, 2024. The Secretary of State certifies final results by December 5, 2024. The results posted before certification are unofficial.

Congressional District 7:

Pramila Jayapal

84.77%



Congressional District 10:

Marilyn Strickland

58.39%

Statewide races:

Secretary of State

Steve Hobbs

59.57%

Legislative races:

Legislative District 1, State Representative Pos. 1

Davina Duerr

70.44%

Legislative District 11, State Senator

Bob Hasegawa

95.32%

Legislative District 27, State Senator

Yasmin Trudeau

71.62%

Legislative District 32, State Representative Pos. 1

Cindy Ryu

75.19%

Legislative District 33, State Representative Pos. 2

Mia Su-Ling Gregerson

70.76%

Legislative District 37, State Representative Pos. 1

Sharon Tomiko Santos

98.1% (uncontested)

Legislative District 41, State Representative Pos. 2

My-Linh Thai

66.25%

Legislative District 46, State Representative Pos. 2

Darya Farivar

87.52%

Legislative District 48, State Representative Pos. 1

Vandana Slatter

69.51%

Judicial

Court of Appeals, Division I, District 1, Judge Pos. 7

Janet Chung

97.7% (uncontested)

Court of Appeals, Division 2, District 1, Judge Pos. 3

Linda Lee

97.7% (uncontested)