Washington Supreme Court race too close to call: Mungia trails Larson by narrow margin

In the race for Washington Supreme Court Justice, Position 2, Sal Mungia is trailing his opponent Dave Larson by a narrow margin. With 1,115,134 votes (49.73%), Mungia is just behind Larson, who has garnered 1,116,230 votes (49.78%) as of the latest tally.
The race remains exceptionally tight, with only a difference of approximately 1,096 votes separating the two candidates. Additionally, a small portion of the vote, 11,091 (0.49%), has been cast for write-in candidates.
As counting continues in some counties, the final outcome remains uncertain, and further updates will be provided as more results are tallied in the coming days
Below is a snapshot of AAPI candidates who are winning.
*Election results are certified by each county on November 26, 2024. The Secretary of State certifies final results by December 5, 2024. The results posted before certification are unofficial.
Congressional District 7:
Pramila Jayapal
84.77%
Congressional District 10:
Marilyn Strickland
58.39%
Statewide races:
Secretary of State
Steve Hobbs
59.57%
Legislative races:
Legislative District 1, State Representative Pos. 1
Davina Duerr
70.44%
Legislative District 11, State Senator
Bob Hasegawa
95.32%
Legislative District 27, State Senator
Yasmin Trudeau
71.62%
Legislative District 32, State Representative Pos. 1
Cindy Ryu
75.19%
Legislative District 33, State Representative Pos. 2
Mia Su-Ling Gregerson
70.76%
Legislative District 37, State Representative Pos. 1
Sharon Tomiko Santos
98.1% (uncontested)
Legislative District 41, State Representative Pos. 2
My-Linh Thai
66.25%
Legislative District 46, State Representative Pos. 2
Darya Farivar
87.52%
Legislative District 48, State Representative Pos. 1
Vandana Slatter
69.51%
Judicial
Court of Appeals, Division I, District 1, Judge Pos. 7
Janet Chung
97.7% (uncontested)
Court of Appeals, Division 2, District 1, Judge Pos. 3
Linda Lee
97.7% (uncontested)
