Tanya Woo trailing in Seattle City Council race 

Seattle City Councilmember Tanya Woo is trailing by a significant margin in the race for Position No. 8, with challenger Alexis Mercedes Rinck currently holding a lead of 57.32% to Woo’s 42.28%. While Woo has built a strong reputation as a passionate advocate for Seattle’s Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community, the latest vote totals suggest that she faces an uphill battle as ballots continue to be counted.

With over 250,000 votes cast, Woo, who has served as a public safety advocate and a fierce proponent for small businesses, particularly those owned by AAPI individuals, will need a strong surge in remaining votes to close the gap. Woo’s supporters remain hopeful as final results are still pending.