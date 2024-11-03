Classifieds

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001300, Work Order A&E Services for Major Improvement, Repair, and Maintenance of Solid Waste Closed Landfills; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on December 11, 2024.

There is a 20% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractor and Supplier (SCS) firms on this contract.

Total Estimated Price: $2,500,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Corinne Easter, corinne.easter@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-8556

Request for Proposals

The King County Housing Authority (KCHA) is issuing a competitive Request for Proposals (RFP) for a qualified organization to provide resident services programs in King County. To submit an application, view the RFPs on our website: King County Housing Authority > Business > Professional Services > Open Requests. Applications due on November 15, 2024 at 2:00 PM PT.

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001290, South Annex Base Demolition; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on November 21, 2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid, Section 00 10 00 for details.

The Work under this Contract consists of demolition and removal of King County Metro’s South Base Annex. Work is defined by the Contract Documents and includes, but is not limited to, the following: securing the site; installing Temporary Erosion and Sediment Control (TESC) measures; capping or removing existing utilities; completing and submitting a Deconstruction and Salvage Assessment; demolishing existing structures and obstructions; salvaging and sorting recyclable materials to divert from landfills; removing trees; salvaging and stockpiling large woody debris; and chipping and stockpiling the remainder of the tree debris.

Estimated contract price: $1,900,000

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001135, CIVIL AND STRUCTURAL WORK ORDER; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 11/13/24. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

The scope of work includes: (1) Demolition. (2) Metal Fabrication – shop and limited field fabrication and installation of metal structures. (3) Concrete – field fabrication of structures. (4) Flexible Pavement such as HMA. (5) Monitoring Well Decommissioning and Redevelopment. (6) Site work including clearing, trenching, paving, fence, and gate installation. (7) Tenant improvement such as doorway and windows, glazing, brick and mortar, carpentry, flooring. (8) Material reclaiming and recycling. (9) Structure erection.

Not-To-Exceed contract price: $1,000,000

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001310 OPENS: 11/15/2024

Tree Removal Services

BID DUE DATE: 11/20/24

BID DUE TIME: 1:00 PM

REQUEST FOR BIDS

KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the 600 Building Bathroom Remodel project located in Tukwila, WA. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construc tion/open

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001260, ELECTRICAL SERVICES WORK ORDER; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59PM on NOVEMBER 12, 2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Perform on-call repair, and minor improvement work on southern King County facilities, primarily associated with Solid Waste Division’s site electrical systems through work orders. These sites include but are not limited to: Bow Lake Recycling & Transfer Station, Enumclaw Recycling & Transfer Station, Algona & Renton Transfer Stations, Cedar Falls Drop Box and Cedar Hills Landfill.

Estimated contract price: $1,000,000.00.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001282 OPENS:11/06/2024

Sodium Bisulfite Solution

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001279, Work Order Multidisplinary Engineering Services for Wastewater Treatment Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on November 14, 2024.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

King County intends to award two contracts from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $2,000,000 (each)

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Samol Hefley, shefley@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-6195

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001280 OPENS: 11/19/2024

Geosynthetic and Erosion Control Materials (Pool Bid)

KC001296 OPENS: 11/06/2024

RFP-On-Call Environmental Hazard Services

KC001302 OPENS:10/31/24

Asphaltic Concrete and Emulsion (Cationic & Anionic) Services

KC001291 OPENS: 10/21/24

ITB – Lumber and Plywood

King County Housing Authority (KCHA)

Homeownership Program

Are you 55 or older and interested in buying a manufactured home? KCHA is accepting applications for two of our affordable manufactured housing communities: Vantage Glen (Renton) and Rainier View (Black Diamond). The waiting list will be open from October 14 -25, 2024. Applications are due October 25, 2024. For more information, go to http://www.kcha.org/housing/manufactured/ or call us at (206) 574-1228 for Vantage Glen and (206)593-6451 for Rainier View.

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001257 OPENS: 10/31/2024

Third Party Administrator of Drug and Alcohol Program

KC001250 OPENS: 10/23/2024

Fabrication of Power Pedestals

KC001275 OPENS: 10/14/2024

Supply and Delivery of Utility Poles

KC001247 OPENS: 10/30/2024

Noxious Weed Removal and Management Services

Pre-Submittal Conference: Wednesday, 10/16/2024 at 11:00 AM via the link provided in the solicitation

KC001281 OPENS: 11/13/2024

Concrete Mix

KC001283 OPENS: 11/5/2024

Anti-Graffiti Window Film Services

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

Request for Information Reponses will be received for KC001299, Mouth of the Duwamish Combined Sewer Overflow; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on 10/30/2024. Late submittals will not be accepted.

King County Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) is requesting industry comments on its upcoming Mouth of Duwamish Combined Sewer Overflow (MDCSO) project. King County anticipates utilizing the multiple delivery methods, including Progressive Design Build (PDB), General Contractor/Construction Manager (GC/CM), and Design-Bid-Build (DBB).

King County is providing prospective Proposers an opportunity to receive an overview of the project, and provide feedback, particularly on the following items:

1. Contract program packaging and size

2. Delivery methods

3. Systems integration and controls

4. Equity and Social Justice measures

5. Market conditions

Questions? Contact Steve Tolzman, WW Capital Project Manager (steve.tolzman@kingcounty.gov; 206-477-5851), OR Melissa Jordan, Contract Specialist (mejordan@kingcounty.gov; 206-263-4005)

PROJECT LOCATION: Mouth of Duwamish River, generally the area south of downtown Seattle, WA.

PROJECT BACKGROUND: King County WTD will delivery essential infrastructure to control wet weather sewer overflows in the Duwamish River.

CONSTRUCTION ESTIMATE: Expect multiple contracts totaling greater than $1 Billion.

EQUITY AND SOCIAL JUSTICE GOALS: KC will establish a minimum required level for the participation of small and diverse businesses for these contracts. The goals will be expressed as a percentage of the total contract value to be performed by OMWBE certified firms. To ensure success at meeting the diverse small business goals and to promote support and mentoring of small businesses, KC will also require the submission of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan.

POTENTIAL FUNDING SOURCES: Washington State Revolving Fund, Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA). Specific funding sources will be determined as the projects evolve.

KING COUNTY’S E-PROCUREMENT SUPPLIER PORTAL: The official advertisement for this project will be published through King County’s E-Procurement system. To receive future notifications, please be sure your firm is registered in King County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal. For registration information, please visit: https://kingcounty.gov/depts/finance-business-operations/procurement/for-business/register.aspx

Public Notice

The King County Housing Authority (KCHA) announces the availability of its draft 2025 Moving to Work (MTW) Plan. Moving to Work is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) demonstration program, which allows housing authorities to establish local programs and policies in order to (1) increase the housing choices of low-income families, (2) help residents achieve economic independence, and (3) increase the cost-effectiveness of federal housing programs. As an MTW participant, KCHA develops and shares an annual plan which outlines and identifies proposed changes to policies and programs that KCHA may undertake in 2025. KCHA will hold an in-person Public Hearing to review and receive comments on Tuesday October 22, 2024, at 4PM at the Seola Gardens Community Center, located at 11215 5th Ave. SW, Seattle, WA 98146. In addition, KCHA will also hold a virtual Public Hearing to solicit public comments on Wednesday October 23, 2024, at 6:00PM on the meeting platform, Zoom. Attendees may connect to the virtual meeting at the following web address: https://kcha-org.zoom.us/j/87513608581?pwd=XrMLgYK7cDc1jbi7H6u4cFs3CGau9W.1.

Additional instructions on accessing the virtual Public Hearing are available at www.kcha.org. A copy of the draft plan will be available for review beginning October 7th, 2024, at www.kcha.org or upon request by contacting Grace Wood at 206-394-3783. Written comments may be submitted by mail to the following address: KCHA MTW Plan, Attn: Grace Wood, 600 Andover Park W., Seattle, WA, 98188. All comments should be received by November 10th, 2024.

Request for Proposals for Federal Policy and Grant Consultant Services

The Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) is requesting proposals from firms to provide PSRC with strategic information and guidance, government relations, and advocacy on federal affairs and funding. PSRC intends to award this to a single or multiple firms to provide the services required. The term of the contract is anticipated to be January 2025 through June 2025 and may extend to December 2026 upon budget approval.

Budget: Not to exceed $270,000

Proposal Deadline: All proposals must be received by 1:00 PM (PDT) November 1, 2024

More Info: The complete Request for Proposals is available on PSRC’s website at https://www.psrc.org/about/request-proposals or by contacting LLopez@psrc.org

Proposals will be subject to PSRC’s review and selection process. PSRC promotes equal employment opportunity in the evaluation and award of consultant contracts, and complies with applicable federal, state, and local laws, regulations, and procedures.

Puget Sound Regional Council

1201 3rd Ave, Suite 500

Seattle, Washington 98101

Phone: 206-971-3290

www.psrc.org

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001256, Work Order Bridge and Structural Engineering Services for Road Services Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on November 1, 2024.

There is a 20% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractor and Supplier (SCS) firms on this contract.

King County intends to award one contract from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $750,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Samol Hefley, shefley@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-6195

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC000957 OPENS: 10/22/2024

KC000957-RFP-Rideshare Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Services

Pre-Submittal Conference: Friday, 9/27/2024 at 12:00 PM via the link provided in the solicitation

KC001270 OPENS: 10/17/2024

RFP-Outreach, Education, Stewardship Services for Watershed Health

BID DUE DATE: 10/23/24

REQUEST FOR BIDS

KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the WESTMINSTER MANOR ENVELOPE & ROOF project located in SHORELINE, WA. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construc tion/open

Register to Attend 2024 King County

Executive’s Small Business Awards!

Event: King County Executive’s Small Business Awards

Date: Monday, October 7, 2024

Location: Seattle Convention Center located at 705 Pike St., Seattle, WA 98101. Floor 6, Ballroom 6E

Time: 11:30AM – 2:00PM Registration: https://www.seattlechamber.com/events/2024/10/07/member-events/king-county-executive-s-small-business-awards-luncheon/

Event Details: Join us in celebrating and honoring local small businesses at the 2024 King County Executive’s Small Business Awards Luncheon! This premier event will be held on Monday, October 7, 2024, at the Seattle Convention Center located at 705 Pike Street, Seattle, WA 98101.

The day begins with networking and finalist exhibits from 11:30AM – 12:00PM, immediately followed by the awards program and luncheon from 12:00PM – 2:00PM. We invite you to come meet the extraordinary finalists and honor the winners in the eight different award categories.

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001261, Planning and Engineering Services for Metro Route 106 Speed and Reliability Improvements; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on October 28, 2024.

This contract is funded by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 15% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $560,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $911,000

This Contract is subject to the appropriations of the State of Washington.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311

King County Housing Authority (KCHA)

New Manufactured Homes at Rainier View Mobile Home Park

BID DUE DATE: October 21, 2024 at 3:00 pm

REQUEST FOR BIDS

King County Housing Authority (KCHA) is seeking qualified contractors interested in submitting Bids for the New Manufactured Homes at Rainier View Mobile Home Park. Add 13 new mobile home sites to the existing park, and other tasks listed in the bid docs. The property is located at 32631 First Ave, Black Diamond, WA. There is an optional pre-bid meeting at the property on Monday, October 7, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Bid packets are available for download on KCHA’s website at http://www.kcha.org/business/construction/open/. All Bids must be received in an Envelope marked as “Bid Documents: Rainier View New Manufactured Homes at Rainier View MHP”. All Bids must be received and time and date stamped at KCHA no later than the stated due date and time. No Bids will be accepted after that date and time. Email Bids will be accepted. Estimate: 1.2m.

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001285, HEALTH THROUGH HOUSING SIDNEY WILSON HOUSE REPAIRS AND FEDERAL WAY TENANT IMPROVEMENT – REBID; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on OCTOBER, 8, 2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA): A MCWA applies to this contract.

Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Requirement: 27% of the total Apprentice Labor Hours worked during the contract.

Priority Hire Journey Level Requirement: 17% of the total Journey Labor Hours worked during the contract.

This project consists of repairs and or tenant improvements at two different project sites to be constructed simultaneously. The work at the Sidney Wilson House site in Renton consists of interior and exterior repairs to an occupied building, including but not limited to building envelope repairs, and structural repairs; as well as interior repairs and all other work in the contract documents. The work at the Federal Way Tenant Improvement site consists of alterations throughout the entire building and minor site improvements, and all other work in the contract documents.

Estimated contract price: $6,461,418

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001219; Engineering, Transportation Planning, and Related Services for Systemic Traffic Safety Analysis; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on October 22, 2024.

This contract is funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT). There is a 10% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Jenny Sebero, jsebero@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-5738

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001268 OPENS: 10/3/2024

RFP-Youth Mentoring Services

KC001230 OPENS: 10/8/2024

DLS Greater Maple Valley – Community Engagement Plan Development & Consulting

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001244, Asphalt Services Work Order; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 10/03/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Scope: The work under this contract includes Asphalt grinding, removal, disposal, paving, roadway surfacing, resurfacing, square-patching, overlay, seal coating, and striping.

Estimated contract price: $1,000,000.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

BID DUE DATE: 10/16/24

BID DUE TIME: 10:00 AM

REQUEST FOR BIDS

KCHA will accept submittals from Qualified Consultants for Building Materials Assessment / Hazmat Services This is an on‐call term contract for projects that may occur throughout the King County area. RFQ documents can be downloaded from our website: https://www.kcha.org/business/professional/open

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001225, CEDAR HILLS REGIONAL LANDFILL ONSITE RELOCATION PROJECT; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on OCTOBER 2, 2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA): A MCWA applies to this contract.

Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Requirement: 27% of the total Apprentice Labor Hours worked during the contract.

Priority Hire Journey Level Requirement: 17% of the total Journey Labor Hours worked during the contract.

The work on this project consists of relocating multiple existing modular buildings to the South Ops area and the North Flare Station of the Cedar Hills Regional Landfill, as well as tenant improvements in two existing modular buildings, development of new structures and storage areas, new parking spaces and access ramp. Work includes but is not limited to demolition, site clearing and grading, installation of utilities, stormwater and sewer collection, concrete pad installation, moving multiple modular buildings, and all other work described in the contract documents.

Estimated contract price: $11,318,580

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001253 OPENS: 09/25/2024

Automotive Detailing for Rideshare Vehicles

KC001251 OPENS: 09/19/2024

Tree Removal Services

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001240, Planning and Engineering Services for Metro Route 60 Speed and Reliability Improvements; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on October 7, 2024.

This contract is funded by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 15% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $630,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $950,000

This Contract is subject to the appropriations of the State of Washington.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311