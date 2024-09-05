Classifieds

Trailhead Apartments LLLP

Trailhead Apartments Construction Manager as Constructor RFP

DUE DATE: September 25, 2024 at 11:00 A.M.

Request for Proposals

Trailhead Apartments LLLP is issuing a competitive Request for Proposals (RFP) to invite licensed and bonded General Contractors in the State of Washington to submit proposals for Construction Manager as Constructor (CMC) services for the pre-construction and construction phases of a new, multifamily development.

The development site is located at 1550 Newport Way NW in Issaquah, WA. Trailhead Apartments will be a mixed-use, transit-oriented development, providing housing and community services to people with diverse income levels. The project includes site development, public spaces, supportive services, structured parking and multifamily construction.

All submissions must be received by Trailhead Apartments LLLP, c/o King County Housing Authority, General Partner, no later than the above due date and time. No submissions will be accepted after that date and time. If you have questions, please contact Nate Kraus at nathank@kcha.org.

Request for Proposals and exhibits are available for download on KCHA’s website at https://www.kcha.org/business/construction/open

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001194, Buoy Installation and Maintenance Work Order; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 09/19/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 5% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Brief Scope: The work performed under this Contract consists of buoy repair, replacement and/or maintenance on Lake Washington, Lake Sammamish and in unincorporated King County, including nine (9) municipalities that currently contract marine services with the County.

Estimated contract price: $400,000.00.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001237 OPENS: 9/16/2024

Vessel Window Glass and Door Installation

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001239, HEALTH THROUGH HOUSING REDMOND OVERLAKE SILVER CLOUD TENANT IMPROVEMENT; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on SEPTEMBER 26, 2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a Voluntary Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Goal: 10% of the Contract Price.

Good Faith Efforts to meet the voluntary goals are required.

Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA): A MCWA applies to this contract.

Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Requirement: 27% of the total Apprentice Labor Hours worked during the contract.

Priority Hire Journey Level Requirement: 18% of the total Journey Labor Hours worked during the contract.

The purpose of this project is the conversion of an existing, occupied hotel/motel structure into permanent supportive housing which will be completed in two phases consisting of alterations throughout the building, and minor site improvements. Work will include but is not limited to addition of a covered shelter, striping fire lanes and pedestrian walkways, new glazing and roofing at basement area, and repair of bird damage, interior tenant improvements to increase laundry capacity, and provide offices and life skills space, conversion of existing rooms to efficiency dwelling units, addition of in-room kitchenettes and closet spaces, as well as revisions to sprinkler, life safety, HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems as needed to be code compliant.

Estimated contract price: $9,435,614

Mandatory Site Tours Please see Section 00 10 00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Statement of Qualifications will be received for KC001222 Progressive Design-Build Services for Harborview Medical Center Facility and Infrastructure Improvements; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 2:00 PM PST on October 8, 2024.

The County intends to procure a design-build team to provide progressive design-build services. The project is intended to provide the following: a new inpatient medical tower, essential support services renovations including expansion of County judicial and public health services, and infrastructure improvements.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: TBD

Anticipated direct construction costs (excluding indirect/soft costs): $1,049,377,356

Community Workforce Agreement (CWA): A CWA applies to this contract.

Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Goal: 27% of the Labor Hours

Priority Hire Journey Level Goal: 20% of the Labor Hours

Voluntary Minority Business Enterprise and Women Business Enterprise (MBE/WBE) Goal: 15% of the Contract.

Mandatory Pre-SOQ Conference: Please see Qualifications Invitation Section for details. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Solicitation Documents, including project details, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal Contact: Stefanie LaFave, slafave@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-2555

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001229, Met-Top E Abrasive Resistant Topping Material Installation; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on 09/19/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Brief Scope: The work under this Contract consists of furnishing all labor, tools, equipment, materials, incidentals, superintendents, subcontractor coordination and overhead to perform tipping floor resurfacing at three transfer stations.

Estimated contract price: $1,200,000.00.

The Successful bidder will be required to conform to the wage requirements prescribed by the federal Davis-Bacon and Relate Acts which requires that all laborers and mechanics employed by contractors and subcontractors performing on contracts funded in whole or in part by SRF appropriations in excess of $2000 pay their laborers and mechanics not less than the prevailing wage rates and fringe benefits, and determined by the Secretary of Labor, for corresponding classes of laborers and mechanics employed on similar projects in the area.

Pre-Bid Conference: Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

KC001231 OPENS: 09/18/2024

Testing & Commissioning Services

BID DUE DATE: 09/18/24

BID DUE TIME: 1:00 PM

REQUEST FOR BIDS

KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Valli Kee Fencing project located in Kent, WA. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construc tion/open

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

King County Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) is hosting a virtual Informational Open House for interested firms to hear information about some of our upcoming projects and events. Projects highlighted will be those using the Alternative Public Works (GC/CM and PDB) process, as well as share opportunities on traditional DBB projects, Work Order contracts, and upcoming consulting contracts. To encourage early teaming arrangements, we hope interested firms attend. For additional event details, visit WTD’s Upcoming Contract Opportunities page.

Event Date/Time: September 4, 2024, from 1:00 – 2:00PM (PST)

MS Teams Meeting Link (Registration is required): https://tinyurl.com/WTDOpenHouse-09042024

Once registered, you will receive an email confirmation that will include the meeting link with the option to save a meeting reminder on your calendar.

A brief description of the projects WTD will be discussing at this Open House are:

South Interceptor Rehabilitation (PDB):

This project will rehabilitate 1,623 linear feet of the South Interceptor and associated structures, located in the City of Renton. Rehabilitation of 445 linear feet (LF) of 72-inch and 1,185 LF of 90-inch diameter reinforced concrete pipe, rehabilitation of up to (7) maintenance holes, modifications to the junction structure at the South Interceptor and Eastside Interceptor (located at South Treatment Plant), which may be necessary to isolate flows during rehabilitation, and

the design, installation and operation of sewer diversion pumping system (including all traffic control and restoration activities). Estimated contract cost is $36M.

Black Diamond Trunk Capacity Upgrade (GC/CM):

This project will add conveyance capacity to accommodate population growth over time in a manner that meets King County’s commitments to provide conveyance services to the City of Black Diamond. The scope includes upsizing approximately 6 miles of 10-inch to 16-inch sewer pipe and associated appurtenances. This project is anticipated to be implemented using the General Contractor/Construction Manager (GC/CM) collaborative delivery approach. Total estimated contract cost is $75M.

Sammamish Plateau Diversion (GC/CM):

This project will address regional conveyance system capacity needs by diverting flows out of the South Lake Sammamish Planning Area north. Diverting flows northward will alleviate capacity needs at several King County conveyance facilities. Estimated contract cost is $52.4M.

Mouth of Duwamish Combined Sewer Overflow (MDCSO) Wet Weather Facilities:

The County’s Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) will programmatically deliver essential infrastructure to control wet weather sewer overflows in the Duwamish River. Driven by a consent decree with a 2034 deadline, the program scope involves building sewer diversion structures, influent and effluent conveyance, a new outfall, storage tank, system integration and SCADA, and treatment facilities that include an equalization basin, screens/compactor, pump station, solids removal, disinfection, solids storage, and odor control. With an emphasis on minimizing risks and avoiding delays, the project requires high engagement with interested parties and a coordinated management of multiple projects to deliver required benefits. The program is presently conducting an Alternatives Evaluation to identify the Best Apparent System Alternative (BASA). At this online open house, the County will provide an overview of work occurring to prepare for contracting delivery of MDCSO facilities including determining type of delivery and packaging of program elements.

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001233, Program Engineering Services for Westpoint Treatment Plant; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on October 7, 2024.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $5,000,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $46,000,000 Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Taylor Lee, talee@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-3173

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001228, Engineering Services for the SE Ravensdale Way on Rock Creek Culvert Replacement Project; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on September 19, 2024.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $307,591

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $1,004,500

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Samol Hefley, shefley@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-6195

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001217, Engineering Services for the 208th Ave SE at SE 135th St Culvert Replacement; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on September 19, 2024.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $365,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $900,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Taylor Lee, talee@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-3173

BID DUE DATE: 09/05/24

BID DUE TIME: 1:00 PM

REQUEST FOR BIDS

KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Birch Creek Fence Replacement project located in Kent, WA. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construc tion/open

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001241, Sewer Cleaning and CCTV Services Work Order 2024; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 09/11/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 5% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Perform sewer cleaning and CCTV work on underground sewer pipelines, appurtenances, confined spaces. The Contractor must be prepared to perform work in live sewers; as well as other cleaning and CCTV work to sand catchers, rock boxes, sewer lines, wet-well cleaning, CCTV of main lines and side sewers.

Estimated contract price: Not to Exceed $1,000,000.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

KC001232 OPENS: 08/27/2024

Investment Pool Financial Consultant

BID DUE DATE: 08/29/24

BID DUE TIME: 1:00 PM

REQUEST FOR BIDS

KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Briarwood Apartments Fire Alarm System Replacement project located in Shoreline,WA. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construc tion/open

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

KC001249 OPENS: 8/28/2024

Traffic Signal Control Equipment, and Replacement Parts

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001227, HARBOR ISLAND MILL; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:45 on AUGUST 22, 2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001218, Work Order Construction Management Services for Water and Land Resources Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on September 3, 2024.

There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractor and Supplier (SCS) firms on this contract.

King County intends to award two contracts from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000 (each)

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Corinne Easter, corinne.easter@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-8556

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001212, Fire and Life Safety Work Order; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 2:30 PM on 08/14/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Brief Scope: fire and life safety systems installations and repairs, electrical repairs, replacements, electrical testing, cable testing, equipment testing, harmonics testing, infrared surveying, power factor testing, protective relay testing, battery testing, visual electrical inspections, minor modifications, and safety improvements.

Estimated contract price: $1,000,000.00.

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001221, KC Environmental Lab Electrical Services Work Order; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 on August 22, 2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 8% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

All work performed on this project will be subject to state prevailing wage rates.

King County is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer

Brief Scope: Furnish all labor, materials, and equipment necessary to provide and perform on-call repair, and minor improvement work on King County facilities, primarily associated with the King County Environmental Lab’s site electrical systems on a Work Order (W.O.) basis.

Estimated contract price: $1,000,000.00

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001238, HEALTH THROUGH HOUSING CAPITOL HILL TENANT IMPROVEMENT AND REPAIRS-REBID; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 pm on AUGUST 15, 2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

The work on this project consists of tenant improvements and repairs to the full building and site. Work includes but is not limited to creating office and support spaces in the basement and first level, exterior repairs of building envelope, foundation wall waterproofing, new walking surfaces at entry plaza, east access ramp, and roof deck, interior repairs to partitions from prior water damage, finishes, plumbing fixtures, MEP systems and all associated work as described in the Contract Documents.

Estimated contract price: $2,700,900

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 for details.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

KC001181 OPENS: 08/21/2024

One Call Locate System

BID DUE DATE: 08/21/24

BID DUE TIME: 1:00 PM

REQUEST FOR BIDS

KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Cascade Homes Attic Repairs project located in Kent, WA. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construc tion/open

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001223, Program Engineering Services for South Treatment Plant; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on September 11, 2024.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $5,000,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $65,000,000

This project is anticipated to be funded in part through the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA), and subject to certain federally mandated contract provisions including but not limited to the Executive Order 12549 for debarment and suspension, restrictions on lobbying, compliance with civil rights laws, and prohibition on certain telecommunication and video surveillance services or equipment.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Samol Hefley, shefley@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-6195

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001197, BELLEVUE BASE OPERATIONS DISPATCH SUITE REMODEL; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on AUGUST 15, 2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid, Section 00 10 00 for details.

The Work under this Contract consists of improvements to existing spaces, resulting in

three offices and a storage closet. Work in one location consists of restoring a previous office from its current use as a storage closet. Work in another location consists of partitioning an existing office to add a new storage space with separate access. Work includes, but not limited to, wall demolition; wall construction; ceiling tile and flooring replacement; door installation; electrical power, lighting, and data adjustments; HVAC balancing; and fire suppression system.

There is a 5% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Estimated contract price: $78,000.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001211, Security Electronics Work Order; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on 08/21/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 3% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Brief Scope: The Contract primarily includes installation, repairs, replacements, modifications,

upgrades, and improvements to low voltage security related equipment. Pre and post design

documentation.

Estimated contract price: $1,500,000.00

Pre-Bid Meeting: Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierporta

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001205, Work Order Construction Management Services for State of Good Repair for Metro Transit; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on August 21, 2024.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

King County intends to award two contracts from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000 (each)

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

KC001089 OPENS: 07/19/2024

Pre-Trip Electronic Driver Inspection Report (eDVIR) Upgrade

KC001198 OPENS: 08/13/2024

Golf Cart Repair Parts

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001214, Planning Services for Wastewater Treatment Division Infiltration and Inflow Plan Update; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on August 15, 2024.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $780,687.36

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $2,296,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873

Dates of publication in the Seattle Times: July 22, 2024

Prospective proposers can view more details including the detailed Scope of Work, Evaluation Criteria, and Submittal Requirements at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County Housing Authority (KCHA)

Asbestos & Lead Abatement Services Contract

PROPOSAL DUE DATE: AUGUST 8, 2024

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

KCHA is soliciting bids for Asbestos & Lead Abatement Services for commercial and residential apartment properties located throughout King, Thurston and Skagit Counties. Women and Minority owned companies are strongly encouraged to submit proposals. Proposals are due Thursday, August 8, 2024, by 2 PM. Proposals are available at kcha.org/business/open or via email Thursday, July 18, 2024. Contact Danielle Munroe, Management Analyst at KCHA (206) 574-1200 or Daniellem@kcha.org

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

KC001164 OPENS: 07/31/2024

ITB-Carbon/Nitrogen Elemental Analyzer and Data System

KC001208 OPENS: 08/07/2024

RFP-Unarmed Security Services (Facilities and Revenue Vehicles)

KC000819 OPENS: 08/06/2024

Backup Vessel for Passenger-Only Ferry Service\

KC001082 OPENS: 08/05/2024

ITB-Temporary Personnel Services

KC001206 OPENS: 08/08/2024

RFQ-Real Estate Appraisal for Property Acquisitions

KC001215 OPENS: 08/07/2024

RFP-Pandemic and Racism Community Advisory Group Consultant

King County Housing Authority (KCHA)

Site Development at Rainier View Mobile Home Park

BID DUE DATE: August 29, 2024 at 2:00 pm

REQUEST FOR BIDS

King County Housing Authority (KCHA) is seeking qualified contractors interested in submitting Bids for the Site Development at Rainier View Mobile Home Park. Add 13 new mobile home sites to the existing park, and other tasks listed in the bid docs. The property is located at 32631 1st Ave, Black Diamond, WA. There is a pre-bid meeting at the property on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Bid packets are available for download on KCHA’s website at http://www.kcha.org/business/construction/open/. This will be a Sealed Bid; all Bids must be received in a Sealed Envelope marked as “Bid Documents: Rainier View Site Development”. All Bids must be received and time and date stamped at KCHA no later than the stated due date and time. No Bids will be accepted after that date and time. No Fax or Email Bids will be accepted. Estimate: 1.2m.

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001203, HEALTH THROUGH HOUSING SIDNEY WILSON HOUSE REPAIRS AND FEDERAL WAY TENANT IMPROVEMENT; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on AUGUST 8, 2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA): A MCWA applies to this contract.

Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Requirement: 27% of the total Apprentice Labor Hours worked during the contract.

Priority Hire Journey Level Requirement: 17% of the total Journey Labor Hours worked during the contract.

This project consists of repairs and or tenant improvements at two different project sites to be constructed simultaneously. The work at the Sidney Wilson House site in Renton consists of interior and exterior repairs to an occupied building, including but not limited to building envelope repairs such as exterior insulation and finish systems, downspouts, scuppers, windows, and structural repairs; as well as interior repairs including but not limited to partitions, finishes, fixtures, and all other work in the contract documents. The work at the Federal Way Tenant Improvement site consists of alterations throughout the entire building and minor site improvements. Work on the building exterior includes but is not limited to the addition of covered shelters, a dog run, limited paving revisions, and installation of landscape planters. Work on the building interior includes but is not limited to addition of kitchen and community assembly space, increasing laundry capacity, revisions as needed to individual rooms’ kitchenettes and

bathrooms, HVAC systems, life safety in accordance with code compliance, and all other work in the contract documents.

Estimated contract price: $5,688,771

Mandatory Site Tours: Please see Section 00 10 00 for details.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001186, Work Order Construction Management Services for Solid Waste Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on August 7, 2024.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

King County intends to award two contracts from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Corinne Easter, corinne.easter@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-8556

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

SR-0000225959 OPENS: 7/23/2024

Vehicle / Vessel Licensing Subagent – North Bend

The close date for this solicitation has been revised from July 8, 2024, to a new close date of July 23, 2024 – 2:00 p.m. PT.

Please contact the Contract Specialist for more information on this procurement. Michelle Poste, michelle.poste@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9303

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001201, Harbor Island Roof Replacement Project; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 07/23/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 7% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Scope: Overlaying new roofing membrane over existing roofing. Repairs and adjustments to

items affected by roof overlay. Installation of fall protection equipment.

Estimated contract price: $2,101,044.00

Pre-Bid Conference: Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001193, Permitting Abatement and Hazardous Materials Services Work Order; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 7/23/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Brief Scope: Work includes performing incidental testing, monitoring, inspection, and abatement of hazardous materials at various sites and superintendence to perform emergency and code abatement services at project sites authorized by the Owner.

Estimated contract price: $700,000

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001192, Program Engineering Services for Offsite Program; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on August 14, 2024.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $5,000,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $110,000,000

This project is anticipated to be funded in part through the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA), and subject to certain federally mandated contract provisions including but not limited to the Executive Order 12549 for debarment and suspension, restrictions on lobbying, compliance with civil rights laws, and prohibition on certain telecommunication and video surveillance services or equipment.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873

Dates of publication in the Seattle Times: July 3, 2024

Prospective proposers can view more details including the detailed Scope of Work, Evaluation Criteria, and Submittal Requirements at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

KC001195 OPENS: 07/15/2024

RFP-Harborview Bond Program Insurance Broker-Administrator Services

KC001202 OPENS: 07/18/2024

ITB-Heavy Lift Rotary Aircraft

KC001207 OPENS: 07/18/2024

RFP-State Advocacy Consultant

KC001025 OPENS: 07/25/2024

RFP-Receiving, Processing and Marketing of Recycled Materials

KC001113 OPENS: 7/19/2024

RFP-Traffic Count Program Consultant