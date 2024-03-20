Request for Bids: Window Replacement

King County Housing Authority (KCHA)

Window Replacement at

Pinewood Village Apartments

BID DUE DATE: April 16, 2024

at 2:00 pm

REQUEST FOR BIDS

KCHA is seeking qualified contractors interested

in submitting bids for the Window Replacement

at Pinewood Village Apartments. Buildings 1-6.

The property is located at 14911 NE 1st Place,

Bellevue. There is a pre-bid meeting at the

property on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 11:00

a.m. Bid packets are available for download on

KCHA’s website at

http://www.kcha.org/business/construction/open/.

All bids must be received by KCHA no later than

the above due date and time. No Bids will be

accepted after that date and time.

