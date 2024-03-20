King County Housing Authority (KCHA)
Window Replacement at
Pinewood Village Apartments
BID DUE DATE: April 16, 2024
at 2:00 pm
REQUEST FOR BIDS
KCHA is seeking qualified contractors interested
in submitting bids for the Window Replacement
at Pinewood Village Apartments. Buildings 1-6.
The property is located at 14911 NE 1st Place,
Bellevue. There is a pre-bid meeting at the
property on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 11:00
a.m. Bid packets are available for download on
KCHA’s website at
http://www.kcha.org/business/construction/open/.
All bids must be received by KCHA no later than
the above due date and time. No Bids will be
accepted after that date and time.
Request for Bids: Window Replacement
King County Housing Authority (KCHA)
