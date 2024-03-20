Notice to Proposers: Virtual Informational Open House event

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

King County Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) is hosting a virtual Informational Open House for interested firms to hear information about some of our upcoming larger projects and events. Projects include projects using the standard Design-Bid-Build (DBB) process and upcoming consulting contracts. To encourage early teaming arrangements, we hope interested firms attend. For additional event details, visit WTD’s Upcoming Contract Opportunities page.

Event Date/Time: March 6, 2023, at 9:00 AM (PST)

Duration: Approx. 60 minutes MS Teams Meeting Link (Registration is required): http://tinyurl.com/WTDOpenhouse-03062024

Once registered, you will receive an email confirmation that will include the meeting link with the option to save a meeting reminder on your calendar.

A brief description of the projects and events WTD will be discussing at this Open House are:

In-Person Networking Event + Open House: You won’t want to miss this in-person event! King County Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) will be hosting a networking opportunity for prime contractors and consultants and small, women and/or minority owned firms to connect on upcoming projects. Additionally, WTD along with other King County agencies such as SWD, Metro, Parks and others will be there to discuss our upcoming projects. Event will be held on April 15 with more details to follow.

Program Manager/Owner Advisor Services for Brightwater Treatment Plant: King County Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) is in the process of establishing capital delivery programs at several of our facilities. As part of this effort, WTD will be seeking a Program Manager/Owner Advisor consultant to support for our Brightwater program. The selected consultant will provide program management development and implementation services for the projects planned at this facility over the next six years in capital improvements program (6-year CIP). In addition, the selected consultant could be asked to provide owner advisory services for any projects selected for collaborative delivery in the 6-year CIP at this facility.

Program Engineering Services (multiple contracts): King County Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) is in the process of establishing capital delivery programs at several of our facilities. As part of this effort, WTD will be seeking Program Engineering consultants to support our South plant, Brightwater, and Off-site programs. The selected consultant(s) will provide wide variety of engineering services to support the delivery of projects planned at these facilities in the 2023-2029 capital improvements program (6-year CIP).

Coal Creek Siphon and Trunk Parallel: Located in the City of Bellevue, project will upgrade 7,100 lineal feet of 15–21-inch sewer pipe, to meet WTD 2060 20-year peak flow criteria. The project will construct a new alignment utilizing both trenchless and open cut methods, including replacement of lateral connections. The work occurs within the Coal Creek Natural area in sensitive areas including wetlands, wetland buffers and limited in-water work. The project is near Coal Creek Parkway SE, a major arterial, and the associated natural areas between the intersection with I-405, and just south of the Upper Coal Creek West Trailhead.

South Treatment Plant Dissolved Air Flotation Tanks (DAFT) Rehabilitation: The County’s Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) will rehabilitate/replace DAFT 1 – 6 process equipment and covers at the STP. The DAFTs co-thicken primary sludge and waste activated sludge. Work includes: performing demolition and replacement of the DAFT tanks metal components with new 316 SS (Vendor package will include Bridge beams, center column, with internal, motor, two rake, and eight skimmer arms, two float boxes (Trough and ramps), and effluent Launder pipe); conversion of rail track to cantilever collection arms (DAFTs 1-4); new flat aluminum covers (beam-supported); Ventilation System Upgrades; access improvements to improve safety and maintenance (Related to entry and maintenance of the DAFTs); and pilot testing a sludge blanket level monitoring. The construction cost is estimated to be $43 million.

WTD Work Order Program: King County Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) has multiple Work Order contracts we intend to solicit for bids in the coming months for: construction; architectural, engineering and professional services (AEP); and consulting/technical services contracts. Work Order contracts shall range from $500K to $3M depending on the contract type.