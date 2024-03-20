Notice to Proposers: KC001096

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001096, Construction Management Services for South Treatment Plant (STP) Dissolved Air Flotation Thickener (DAFT) Tanks Rehabilitation Project; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on April 9, 2024.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $620,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $3,000,000

This project is anticipated to be funded in part through the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA), and subject to certain federally mandated contract provisions including but not limited to the Executive Order 12549 for debarment and suspension, restrictions on lobbying, compliance with civil rights laws, and prohibition on certain telecommunication and video surveillance services or equipment.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Samol Hefley, shefley@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-6195