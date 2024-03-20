Notice to Proposers: KC001094

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001094, Construction Management Services for the Stormwater Repairs Projects; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on March 27, 2024.

This contract is funded by the Federal Aviation Administration. There is a 10% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

Total Estimated Price: $331,493.42

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Taylor Lee, talee@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-3173