Notice to Proposers: KC001080

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001080, GC/CM Services for Elliott West Wet Weather Treatment Station (EWWTS); by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, until 12:00 PM on March 27, 2024. Late proposals will not be accepted.

The County intends to procure a general contractor/construction manager team to provide services for this project.

Scope: The EWWTS Project consists of new and upgraded treatment facilities to treat combined sewer overflows (CSOs) prior to discharge through the existing outfall in Elliott Bay. The Project will replace and upgrade the screening facility, complete pump modifications, add ballasted sedimentation technology for solids removal, replace the existing onsite chlorine disinfection system with a new ultraviolet light (UV) disinfection system, complete electrical upgrades, and complete modifications to the operation of the Mercer Street Tunnel for additional equalization.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1 (preconstruction): $4.3M

Total Estimated Price for Phase 2 (construction): $221M

Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA): A MCWA applies to this contract.

Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Requirement: 30% of the total Apprentice Labor Hours worked during the contract.

Priority Hire Journey Level Requirement: 20% of the total Journey Labor Hours worked during the contract.

There is a Voluntary Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Goal: 10% of the Contract Price.

There is a Voluntary Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) Goal: 6% of the Contract Price.

This project is anticipated to be funded in part by the United States Environmental Protection Agency through Water Infrastructure Financing and Innovation Act (WIFIA), and subject to certain federally mandated contract provisions.

This project is fully or partially funded through the Washington State Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Program with federal funds from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. General contractors and all subcontractors must meet DWSRF requirements and provisions.

In accordance with EPA’s policy on the utilization of socially and economically disadvantaged individuals and disadvantaged business enterprises in procurement, where subconsulting opportunities are available the Contractor shall make good faith efforts to ensure to the fullest extent possible that it subcontracts with Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. The applicable MBE/WBE fair share objectives/goals negotiated with EPA by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises are 10% MBE and 6% WBE. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Solicitation Documents, including project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal