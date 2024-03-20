Notice to Bidders: KC001109

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001109, TRANSIT FACILITY IMPROVEMENTS WORK ORDER (FTA) by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on March 27, 2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

The Work under this Contract shall require a General Contractor to mobilize and perform repairs or modifications at County Transit facilities throughout King County. Sites may include, but are not limited to, Transit Bases, Park-and-Ride lots and bus zones. Repair and modification work may include, but not limited to, furnishing labor, tools, equipment, materials, incidentals, superintendents, and work and subcontractor coordination.

Estimated contract price: NTE $2,500,000

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 15% minimum Small Business Enterprise (SBE) Requirement.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal