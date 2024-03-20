Notice to Bidders: KC001101, KC001102, KC-00000225960

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

KC001101 OPENS: 4/3/2024

Adult Basic Education (ABE) Services

KC001102 OPENS: 4/3/2024

Interlocking Concrete Blocks

KC-00000225960 OPENS: 4/12/2024

Vehicle / Vessel Licensing Sub-Agent- Vashon-Maury Island