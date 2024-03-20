Notice to Bidders: KC001091

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001091, Plumbing-Mechanical Services Work Order; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 03/07/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 10% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Scope: This Contract consists of performing work on underground piping, plumbing, HVAC and building mechanical systems. May include electrical, and site work. King County Solid Waste Division Facilities including but not limited to transfer stations, landfill support facilities, and other properties such as office buildings and warehouses.

Estimated contract price: $1,000,000.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal